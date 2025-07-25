Why did Donald Trump warn tech giants like Google and Microsoft against hiring Indians?

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at major American technology companies for outsourcing manufacturing to China and employing workers in countries like India. US President Donald Trump gestures during an event in Washington DC, July 23, 2025(REUTERS)

Speaking at the AI Summit in Washington, Trump declared that such practices would no longer be tolerated under his administration.

“Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland, you know that,” Donald Trump said. “All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over.”

The remarks came as the President signed three executive orders aimed at boosting the US artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Among these was a sweeping White House action plan titled the America’s AI action plan, designed to secure US leadership in global AI development.

‘America first’ strategy

Trump urged technology giants like Google and Microsoft that are based in US to adopt a more patriotic approach to their operations, aligning with what he described as national interests.

“We need US technology companies to be all in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That's all we ask,” news agency PTI quoted Trump as saying.

He further called for “a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and long beyond Silicon Valley.”

Framing AI development as essential to economic and military supremacy, Trump declared: “America is the country that started the AI race, and as president of the United States, I'm here today to declare that America is going to win it.”

He added, “Winning this competition will be a test of our capacities unlike anything since the dawn of the space age.”

Trump's recent comments criticising American tech companies for outsourcing jobs and hiring foreign workers have sparked concern among the global tech community, particularly in countries like India.

While no formal policy changes have been announced as of now, industry experts say the President’s remarks could influence the hiring decisions of major tech firms that depend on skilled talent from India.

Indian professionals working in areas such as software development, data science, and artificial intelligence in the US may now face growing uncertainty.