Couple performs sex act in front of children on Florida-bound flight, arrested

A couple was arrested after two children saw them performing a sexual act on a flight from New York to Florida. According to court documents obtained by WWSB, Trista Reilly was caught “making up-and-down movements with her head while she was face down” in the lap of Christopher Drew Arnold. The incident occurred on a JetBlue flight on July 19, Saturday. A couple was arrested after performing a sex act on a flight (Representational image)

For some context

Trista Reilly, 43, and Christopher Drew Arnold, 42, are both from Danbury, Connecticut. On Saturday, they were flying from New York to Sarasota, Florida when they apparently decided to join the “mile high club”.

Two children and their mother saw the couple engaging in sexual activity on JetBlue Flight 163. The mother approached a flight attendant to complain. The flight attendant witnessed Reilly “making up-and-down movements with her head while she was face down on Mr Arnold’s lap,” authorities said, according to the WWSB report.

In her witness statement, the mother said that the Connecticut couple “didn’t stop” even when they realised the children were watching.

Arrest and charges

Reilly and Arnold were arrested around 11:30 am on Saturday morning, shortly after the flight landed at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

They have both been charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition, specifically in the presence of minors. They were both released from jail on Monday and are scheduled to be arraigned on August 15.