Green Card holders received stark warning amid Trump's crackdown on immigrants

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has sent a strong reminder to Green Card holders to never leave the home without the evidence of their immigration status. Green card holders may be in trouble if they do not carry proof of status, even though they are legally permitted to live and work in the US.(Unsplash)

In a post on X, the CBP state that every alien who is eighteen years of age or older must carry and have in his personal possession any alien registration certificate or alien registration receipt card that has been granted to him. “Failing to do so can lead to a misdemeanor and fines if you are stopped by federal law enforcement.”

While some may be surprised by the warning, the rule is not new. It originates from the Immigration and Nationality Act's Section 264(e), which deems it a federal offense for noncitizens who neglect to carry their registration documents. This covers people with Green Cards, even those who have been in the country for many years.

Immigration activists are expressing worries about the potential implementation of this policy, particularly in light of President Donald Trump's pledge to increase mass deportations following his reelection.

What if Green Card holders don't carry proof of status

The Office of Homeland Security Statistics estimates that as of January 1, 2024, approximately 12.8 million individuals hold status of lawful permanent residents.

Additionally, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) cautions that noncompliance with legal requirements may lead to expulsion or the loss of permanent resident status.

A look at Green Card holders rights

Those who have Green Cards still have rights. They have the right to ask for legal representation and maintain their silence if they are being held by federal authorities.

Documentation is required, but it is not necessary to respond to immigration officers' inquiries without legal representation.

USCIS charged $1,050 for several applications that were previously free if filed in court, significantly burdening immigrants traversing the American legal system.

These include Form I-765, which is utilized for filing applications for work permits, and Form I-131, which is used to request travel documents such as advance parole.