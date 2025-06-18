Kristi Noem hospitalized in DC: Here's what happened to the Homeland Security chief

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was transported to a hospital in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, CNN reported, citing two sources. She is conscious and spoke with her security detail, the report further added. CBS News also reported that Noem was taken to a hospital in the capital, and said that she was “OK.” U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was hospitalized(REUTERS)

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that Noem had an allergic reaction and was “alert” and recovering from the incident.

“Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering,” DHS said in a statement.

“I can confirm she went by ambulance about 45 minutes ago, and that ambulance was escorted by multiple Secret Service vehicles The nature of the emergency is unknown, but she is conscious and has spoken with her security detail,” one social media reporter said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“My dear friend @Sec_Noem, our fearless Secretary of Homeland Security, was just rushed to the hospital. My heart is with her during this challenging time, but I know her strength and determination will shine through. Please join me in keeping Kristi in your prayers for a swift and full recovery. She has been tirelessly spearheading @realDonaldTrump initiative to uphold law and order and utilize ICE to keep our country safe from criminals. Let’s stand strong for her, just as she’s stood strong for America,” Trump's senior adviser Bruce LeVell tweeted.

This comes days after Noem pledged that she will carry on with the Trump administration's immigration crackdown despite waves of unrest across the US.

"This is only going to continue," the DHS chief said of the raids at a press conference last Thursday.

Noem added that the immigration raids that fuelled the protests would move forward and agents have thousands of targets.

“This is only going to continue until we have peace on the streets of Los Angeles,” she said during a news conference that was interrupted by shouting from US Sen Alex Padilla, a California Democrat who was forcibly removed from the event.