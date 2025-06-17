Trump angry with Tulsi Gabbard? US President rejects his spy chief's Iran testimony; ‘I don’t care what she…’

US President Donald Trump has stated that Iran was “very close” to acquiring a nuclear bomb, contrary to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's assessment. Donald Trump (L) and Tulsi Gabbard (AFP)

The United States intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003,” Gabbard stated in late March.

On Tuesday, Trump declared, “I do not care what she said,” in response to reporters' questions regarding his spy chief's stance.

In reference to nuclear weapons, the President emphasized, “I think they [Iran] were very close to having them.”

Trump went on to clarify that he never said that he was looking for a ceasefire, as per CBS News. By saying “real end”, he meant to say “giving up entirely” on nuclear weapons.

Trump warns Iran against harming US troops

The US President threatened Iran against hurting American troops amidst its escalating conflict with Iran, asserting that he would “come down so hard if they do anything to our people.”

Trump, however, added that Israel will continue its assault on Iran.

“You’re going to find out over the next two days. You’re going to find out. Nobody’s slowed up so far,” he said.

He expressed hope that Iran's nuclear program "is wiped out long before" the US becomes involved.

Trump claims that his concern for people's safety is the reason behind his demand for Tehran inhabitants to leave.

‘Pre-planned’: US deploys armed forces to the Middle East

The USS Carl Vinson and the USS Nimitz will be in the Middle East simultaneously as they transfer duties, a Pentagon official told NewsNation.

According to the official, the action was “pre-planned” and “just happened to coincide with region tensions.”

Israel claims to have murdered senior Iranian officer.

After destroying its military leadership, Israel claimed on Tuesday that it had assassinated another senior Iranian general.

Gen. Ali Shadmani, who had just been appointed leader of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, was murdered, according to the Israeli military.