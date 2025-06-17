Viral videos show Tehran's highways jammed as Iranians flee after Trump's urgent evacuation call; ‘Many fear the…’

Amid Iran and Israel's escalating tensions, videos of crowded highways that have been making the rounds on social media suggest many Iranians fled Tehran on Monday. Israel's recent airstrikes against Iran have intensified conflict, causing significant casualties. Many Iranians are evacuating Tehran following Trump's warning, as per viral videos on X.(X)

The videos come as President Donald Trump posted an urgent warning on Truth Social on Monday, saying, "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" His alert seemingly prompted the departure.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again,” he added.

“#Iran: thousands and thousands of Iranians are fleeing #Tehran tonight following a post by Trump calling on residents to evacuate the capital,” read a post by Freelance journalist Thomas van Linge.

“Many fear the US will join the Israeli attacks on the country, which would be another extremely dangerous escalation,” he added.

Meanwhile, one X user claimed that he spoke to his mother and his family is leaving Tehran.

“Spoke to my mom minutes ago. They’re leaving Tehran. Everyone is trying to leave Tehran. Whether they will be able to is a different question. The roads are packed to the point of literal non-movement,” Kev Joon stated.

Israel launches barrage of airstrikes against Iran

It comes after Israel and Iran's confrontations sharply escalated. Israel started a flurry of airstrikes against Iran last week, aiming to hit key nuclear sites, scientists, and the military and intelligence leadership of the nation. The fighting has resulted in several deaths and injuries on both sides.

There are almost 10 million people living in Tehran, which is equal to the total population of Israel. Residents have been leaving the city since the start of the fighting.

Images and videos shared on social media depict heavy traffic on a highway leaving Tehran and minimal traffic entering the capital.

Israel said that its surprise attacks on Iran on Friday were required to stop its enemy from obtaining nuclear weapons. Israel has often accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, a claim that Tehran has always denied.

Iran's counterattacks have so far left at least 500 people wounded and 24 dead in Israel, while Israel's missiles have taken lives of at least 224 people since Friday.