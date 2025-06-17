Israel releases video of strikes on F-14 jets in Tehran, says drone attack was thwarted

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released a video claiming it carried out airstrikes on two F-14 fighter jets stationed at an airport in Tehran, saying the jets were meant to intercept Israeli aircraft. Smoke from an explosion in southwest Tehran billows on June 16, 2025. The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building was struck in an Israeli attack on June 16, cutting live coverage immediately. (AFP)

The IDF also said it thwarted a drone launch attempt toward Israel and eliminated a launch cell minutes before an attack, after identifying a team deploying UAV launchers and weapons.

“RECAP of Our Recent Operations Over Tehran: Strike on two F-14 fighter jets that were located at an airport in Tehran. These jets were intended to intercept Israeli aircraft. Thwarted a UAV launch attempt toward Israel. Eliminated a launch cell minutes before launch toward Israel after intelligence tracked and identified its launch team deploying UAV launchers and weapons,” IDF said in a post on X (formerly Twitter.)

Israel launched a major military offensive on Friday, carrying out strikes in Tehran and multiple other locations across Iran. The attacks killed senior military officials and nuclear scientists, and destroyed critical infrastructure. One of the main targets was a nuclear enrichment facility located about 18 miles from the city of Qom.

In retaliation, Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles, sharply escalating tensions between the two adversaries.

The sustained exchange of attacks marks a dangerous new phase in Israel-Iran relations, triggering widespread concern across the region. Several Middle Eastern countries have since closed their airports and restricted airspace amid fears of a broader conflict.

On Saturday, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to “act forcefully” and take revenge on Israel, following the killing of top Iranian generals in a strike that targeted key nuclear facilities.

Israel “should not think that it is over because they attacked and it is finished. No. They started this and initiated the war. We won’t allow them to escape unscathed from this great crime they have committed,” Khamenei said in a pre-recorded message on state TV.