Iran preparing for 'largest missile attack Israel has ever seen': State media

As tensions continue to flare between Iran and Israel, Tehran on Monday warned that it is preparing for the "largest and most intense missile attack in history on Israeli soil", Iranian state media reported. Israel and Iran have been exchanging fire for the last four days after Jerusalem initiated strikes against Tehran. (Bloomberg)

The warning came shortly after the Israeli Air Force bombed the office of Iran's state broadcaster IRIB in Tehran. The strike was captured during a live show at the IRIB offices in the Iranian capital. Follow Iran Israel war live updates

The attack on the state broadcaster came after Israeli defence minister Israel Katz stated that Tel Aviv will make "Iranian propaganda" disappear.

“The Iranian propaganda and incitement mouthpiece is on its way to disappear," Katz was quoted as saying.

Katz also warned Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying that Israel will "strike everywhere" against the "Iranian director".

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israel "controls the skies over Tehran" and said his country is "on the way" to achieving its goals of destroying nuclear and ballistic missile threats from Iran.

Netanyahu also claimed that Israel is only hitting the Iranian regime's targets despite having full freedom of movement in their skies, unlike Iran, which is attacking Israeli "civilians".

On Saturday, Iran's Khamenei vowed to "act forcefully" and enact revenge on Israel after the country's senior generals were killed in a strike targeting key nuclear facilities.

Israel “should not think that it is over because they attacked and it is finished. No. They started this and initiated the war. We won’t allow them to escape unscathed from this great crime they have committed,” Khamenei said in a pre-recorded message on state TV.

"With this crime, the Zionist regime has set itself for a bitter and painful fate and it will definitely receive it," he added.

Khamenei had said that Israel "unleashed it wicked bloody hand in a crime against Iran" and swore that Tehran will leave Tel Aviv in "ruins".

Iran-Israel tensions

Tensions between Israel and Iran continued to escalate for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with world leaders increasingly raising concerns over the situation in the Middle East.

As Netanyahu said, the Israeli offensive, Operation Rising Lion's aim was to thwart the "existential" threats posed by Iran's nuclear and missile programmes, the chief of the UN nuclear watchdog said there was a possibility of radiological and chemical contamination within the main Iranian nuke facility in Natanz.

According to the Iranian health ministry, at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,200 have been injured in the Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, Tehran's barrage of missiles and drones on Jerusalem killed at least 24 people and injured 592 others, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.