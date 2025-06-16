Trump backs Israel at G7, says Iran should talk 'before it's too late'

US President Donald Trump has backed Israel amid the growing conflict with Iran. Speaking to reporters at the G7 Summit in Canada on Monday, the US president stated that Iran “will not win” in this conflict against Israel and that Tehran should re-enter negotiations "before it's too late." US President Donald Trump with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 Summit in Alberta, Canada(AFP)

"They have to make a deal, and it's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late," Trump told reporters.

Also Read: Israeli strikes hit Iranian news agency office during live broadcast | Video

Earlier on Monday, the group of seven issued a draft statement calling for urgent de-escalation between Israel and Iran. However, reports have stated that the US has not signed its statement.

As per Reuters, US officials have stated that Trump will not and does not intend to sign the G7 statement regarding the Israel-Iran conflict.

When asked by reporters if Iran wants a resolution in the conflict, the US President stated Tehran wants to talk.

“They’d like to talk, but they should have done that before,” Trump told reporters at G7.

Iran, Israel tensions escalate

Since June 13, tensions between Iran and Israel have reached a new height after both nations exchanged a series of missile and drone attacks. With the conflict now entering its fourth consecutive day, both Iran and Israel have shown no signs of backing down.

The tensions escalated after Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian military bases and nuclear sites under ‘Operation Rising Lion.’ In retaliation, Iran launched over 100 drones across Israeli airspace.

Since Friday's attack, at least 24 people have been killed in Israel and 400 have been injured. Meanwhile, Iranian health ministry has stated 224 have been killed due to Israel's strikes, majority of which are women and children.