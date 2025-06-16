Israeli strikes hit Iranian state broadcaster IRIB's office during live show | Video

As tensions between Iran and Israel escalate, a viral video has captured the moment the Israeli Air Force bombed the office of Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB in Tehran on Monday. The footage of the attack was captured during a live show at the IRIB offices in the capital.(X)

The footage of the attack was captured during a live show at the IRIB offices in the capital. In the video, the Israeli strike can be seen interrupting the state TV broadcast, with the anchor fleeing the studio.

The fresh Israeli strike was recorded during the live broadcast, in which the studio was seen filling with dust after “the sound of aggression against the homeland.” Following the attack, the state broadcaster had to shift to a pre-recorded programme.

READ | Pakistan shuts borders with Iran amid country's escalating conflict with Israel

Israel's latest strike on Iranian state broadcasters come after Israeli defence minister Israel Katz stated Tel Aviv will make “Iranian propaganda” disappear.

“The Iranian propaganda and incitement mouthpiece is on its way to disappear," Katz was quoted as saying.

Iran, Israel conflict enters day four

On Monday, Iran and Israel exchanged a fresh series of strikes as the conflict between the two nations enters its fourth consecutive day.

Ahead of its fresh strikes on Iran, the IDF issued an evacuation warning for the area in Tehran, calling on residents to leave.

READ | Iran mulls leaving nuclear non-proliferation treaty as tensions with Israel escalate | What is NPT?

A similar warning was issued by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, which called on 330,000 people in central Tehran, which includes Iran's state TV and police headquarters and three large hospitals, to evacuate.

As per Iran, a total of 224 people have been killed since Israel's strikes began on June 13. Meanwhile, Israel stated that 24 people have been killed and 400 injured due to Iran's strikes across the region.

The conflict between Iran and Israel escalated after Israel launched a surprise military operation and targeted Iran's military bases and nuclear facilities.