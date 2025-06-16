Iran mulls leaving nuclear non-proliferation treaty as tensions with Israel escalate | What is NPT?

As the tensions with Israel escalate, Iran has stated that its parliament is working towards withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). In a statement issued by the Iranian foreign ministry, it stated that Iranian parliamentarians are working towards a bill for Tehran's exit from the key nuclear treaty. Iranian rocket trails in the sky over Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West bank as tensions escalate between the two countries(AFP)

"In light of recent developments, we will take an appropriate decision. Government has to enforce parliament bills but such a proposal is just being prepared and we will coordinate in the later stages with parliament," the ministry's spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said during a press conference.

The foreign ministry's statement comes as Israel and Iran's conflict continues to escalate. In a surprise attack on June 13, Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' under which it carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

In response to this, Iran responded with a retaliatory attack on Israeli military bases. Since then, the two nations have exchanged fire for four consecutive days.

What is NPT?

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is an international treaty aiming to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons. The treaty calls on countries to cooperate for peaceful uses of nuclear energy and work towards nuclear disarmament.

Under this treaty, the permanent five members of the United Nations - the US, the UK, France, Russia and China - are identified as nuclear weapon states.

This treaty came into being after other countries began to develop their own nuclear weapons. NPT came into force in 1970, and in 1995, it was extended indefinitely.

As per UN data, a total of 191 states have signed the key nuclear treaty. Iran ratified the treaty in its parliament in 1970.

Under the NPT, countries are allowed to pursue civilian nuclear power after giving up atomic weapons and cooperating with the UN nuclear watchdog - the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran accused of violating NPT, IAEA norms

Iran's nuclear programme came back on track after the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018. Since then, Iran has been accused of violating the NPT and the non-cooperation with the IAEA.

While Iran has rejected all claims, countries such as Israel and the US have time and again stated that Tehran is close to building a nuclear bomb.

Israel's attack on Iran also comes after Tel Aviv claimed Tehran was on the verge of building a nuclear bomb. Israeli strikes also came in the midst of nuclear talks between the US and Iran, which have now been suspended.

Iran continues to deny the claim that it is in violation of the NPT norms, despite agents from the IAEA stating that they have found several violations. Meanwhile, Tehran continues to point the finger at Israel, which is not a signatory of NPT or any other international nuclear treaty, of being the only state in the Middle East to posses weapons of mass destruction.

Furthermore, Israel has also not accepted IAEA safeguards on some of its principle nuclear activities and maintains its nuclear opacity.