Iran Israel conflict live updates: IDF says it hit Iran’s defense headquarters, nuclear weapons-related facilities

Iran Israel conflict live updates: Flames rise from an oil storage facility after it appeared to have been hit by an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, early Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Iran Israel conflict live updates: Israel and Iran exchanged a fresh wave of missile attacks overnight into Sunday, escalating tensions and raising fears of a wider regional conflict. The escalation followed Israel’s expansion of its surprise offensive against its primary adversary, including a strike on the world’s largest gas field....Read More

Early Sunday, Israel’s military announced it had struck the Iranian defence ministry headquarters in Tehran. It also claimed to have hit several locations around the capital that it described as being “related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project.”

These sites, according to Israel’s military, were connected to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, though both U.S. intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency have consistently stated that Iran was not developing a nuclear weapon prior to Israel launching its wave of airstrikes on Friday.

In addition, Israel’s military reported that a fresh wave of Iranian missiles is currently en route to Israel.

Latest developments here

Iran launches fresh missile barrage on Israel as tensions escalate into third day: Iran fired a new wave of missiles at Israel early Sunday, as both countries engaged in intensified cross-border attacks for the third straight day. Iranian state television announced the development at around 03:10 am (2340 GMT Saturday), stating, "A new wave of Operation Honest Promise 3 began a few minutes ago," while broadcasting live footage from Israel. The strikes mark a continued escalation in hostilities that began with Israel’s surprise offensive.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards target Israeli energy and air force facilities: Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards confirmed the strikes, stating that they hit facilities used by Israeli fighter jets for refuelling and energy infrastructure. The statement said, "Installations producing fuel for fighter planes and the (Israeli) regime's energy supply centres were targeted by a multitude of drones and missiles." The Guards also warned that Iran's military response would grow "more fiercely and more broadly if the depravity and attacks (against Iran) continue." The message underscored Tehran’s intent to sustain and intensify its offensive if Israel’s strikes persist.

Iran halts nuclear talks, says diplomacy impossible amid Israeli airstrikes; Israel vows tougher response: As the conflict deepened, Iran cancelled scheduled nuclear negotiations that were to be held in Oman. The US had hoped the talks would help de-escalate the situation and potentially lead to a scaling back of Israel’s bombing campaign. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared that discussions could not proceed under current conditions, describing Israel's airstrikes as "barbarous." Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brushed off Iran’s attacks, warning that what Iran has seen so far is only a fraction of what could follow. He signalled a more severe Israeli retaliation in the coming days.

Israel reports ongoing Iranian missile launches; retaliates with strikes on military and oil targets in Tehran: Israel’s military reported that more Iranian missiles were launched late Saturday and said it was actively working to intercept them. At the same time, the IDF claimed it was targeting military infrastructure in and around Tehran. Residents reported seeing several projectiles in the night sky above Jerusalem, though air raid sirens were not triggered in the capital. However, sirens did sound in Haifa, a major city in northern Israel. Iran confirmed that the Shahran oil depot in Tehran was hit in an Israeli strike and that a fire broke out at an oil refinery near the capital. Tasnim news agency added that Israel’s strike on Iran's defence ministry caused only minor damage.

US President Trump warns Iran but leaves room for diplomacy: Donald Trump weighed in on the escalating situation, warning Iran of harsher consequences if it continues its actions. However, he also left the door open for diplomacy, saying it wasn’t too late to halt Israel’s military campaign – provided Iran agreed to significantly curtail its nuclear programme. The cancellation of the nuclear talks in Oman, however, complicates prospects for immediate diplomatic engagement.