‘Trying to stay alive’: Indian students in Iran plead for evacuation as Israel rains missiles, drones

As Israeli strikes escalate across Iran, hundreds of Indian medical students are pleading with the Indian government to evacuate them, saying they no longer feel safe, news agency ANI reported. People evacuate after a missile launched from Iran struck Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday June 16, 2025(AP)

"I woke up at 2:30 am on Friday to loud explosions and rushed to the basement. We haven't slept since," said Imtisal Mohidin, a third-year MBBS student at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran. He is among over 350 Indian students enrolled at the university, which has suspended classes due to the worsening situation.

Blasts have been reported just a few kilometres from student hostels and apartments, forcing many to take shelter in basements. "We are stuck inside our apartment basement. We hear blasts every night. One of the explosions was just 5 km away. We haven't slept in three days," Mohidin told ANI over the phone. He hails from Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Follow Iran Israel war live updates.

‘Came here to become doctors, now just trying to stay alive’

The fear is not limited to Tehran. Faizan Nabi, a first-year student at Kerman University of Medical Sciences, said panic is spreading even in areas considered relatively safer. "We heard gunshots in our city today. My friends in Tehran are terrified. We were advised to store drinking water for 3-4 days. That's how bad it is," he said.

A resident of Srinagar, Faizan told ANI, "I've been getting 10 calls a day from my parents. The internet is so slow that I can't even send a WhatsApp message quickly. We came here to become doctors. Now we're just trying to stay alive."

Midhat, a fourth-year MBBS student at Iran University of Medical Science in Tehran, recalled the first night of strikes as “the most horrifying.” “The blasts were not far — just a few kilometres away. Everyone was panicking. My family keeps checking on me. We're constantly monitoring the news,” said Midhat, a native of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian students seek evacuation

Iran’s airspace remains restricted due to the conflict, leaving students uncertain about when or how they might be able to return.

Students say they are staying indoors, relying mainly on messages and safety advisories from the Indian Embassy. "We request the Government of India to evacuate us before the situation worsens. The Embassy has shared helplines and is in touch, but we are frightened and need to go home," said Mohidin.

While the Indian Embassy has stayed in contact with students through WhatsApp and issued an advisory urging nationals to stay indoors, some students said their universities haven’t provided enough support.

“Most of us are scared and staying inside. We don't know how long this will go on,” Midhat, Iran University student added.

The embassy has asked Indian nationals in Iran to join a dedicated Telegram group for updates and has issued emergency helpline numbers.

(With ANI inputs)