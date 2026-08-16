Luigi Mangione update: Could he get life in prison? Does New York allow the death penalty? Explained

Luigi Mangione has pleaded guilty to federal charges over the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He now faces a possible life sentence, while his separate New York state case is still pending. Luigi Mangione has pleaded guilty in the federal case. (Steven Hirsch/Pool New York Post)

Mangione, 28, admitted in federal court that he shot Thompson in Manhattan on December 4, 2024. “I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan and he died.” He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 18.

Will Luigi Mangione get life in prison? Mangione faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. Prosecutors initially suggested his sentencing range under federal guidelines would be 24 to 30 years, but later clarified they would be recommending life in prison, the steepest sentence available, according to NBC News.

Newly installed Manhattan US Attorney James McDonald said outside the courthouse, “While the defendant pled guilty, our office does not have a plea agreement with him. Instead, he pled open, which means he pled guilty to all pending counts in the indictment. There are no accommodations or concessions, and we are free to seek the maximum penalty under the law.” He added, “The result achieved today now allows our office to seek the maximum penalty allowed, life imprisonment, which, as I've conveyed to Mr. Thompson's family, is what we intend to seek.”

Mangione is scheduled to be sentenced on December 18 and the final sentence will be determined by Judge Margaret Garnett.

Mangione faces two federal charges: interstate stalking resulting in death and stalking through interstate facilities resulting in death. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. He initially faced four federal charges, including using a gun to commit murder, which could have carried the death penalty. However, a judge dismissed that charge and another charge earlier this year, according to NBC News.

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Does New York have the death penalty? Capital punishment is not legal in New York, as per Britannica. The death penalty was reinstated in 1973, abolished in 1984, brought back in 1995 under Governor Pataki, and effectively ended again after 2007.

New York's courts ruled the state's sentencing statute unconstitutional in 2004 and 2007, meaning no one could be sentenced to death unless the statute was changed. Since then, New York has had no one on death row, and Governor Paterson had all capital punishment equipment removed from a state prison in 2008, according to Britannica.

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What happens next? Thompson's family issued a rare public statement after the plea hearing, calling it "an important step toward justice for Brian and for our family." The statement added, "While nothing will ease the pain of losing him, we are grateful that the federal justice system has held the person responsible for this heinous act accountable. Now we look to the court to ensure that sentencing reflects the severity of this crime," as per NBC News.

Mangione still faces a separate case in New York state court, where he is charged with second-degree murder and firearms crimes over Thompson's killing. His trial is scheduled to begin on September 8.

His federal guilty plea is expected to kick off a double jeopardy fight in state court, where he still faces murder charges. His lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, said, “We just filed our motion in state court explaining why the state charges must be dismissed under New York's double jeopardy protections.”