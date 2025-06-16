Pakistan shuts borders with Iran amid country's escalating conflict with Israel

Pakistan has closed all its border crossings with Iran in Balochistan for an indefinite period amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, provincial officials said on Monday. Smoke rises following what Iran says was an Israeli attack on Sharan Oil depot in Tehran, Iran, June 16(REUTERS)

Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani, a senior official in Balochistan province, which borders Iran, told news agency AFP, "Border facilities in all five districts, Chaghi, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech and Gwadar, have been suspended." Follow Iran Israel war live updates

The development comes as Islamabad aims to protect its public against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran and the possibility of instability in the wider region.

Major crucial points in Gwadar and Panjgur districts, including the Gabd-Kalato and other routes, are affected by this closure, ARY News reported.

Pakistan has suspended both pedestrian movement and fuel transportation until further notice.

Meanwhile, Islamabad evacuated 450 Pakistani pilgrims from Iran over the weekend, with further evacuations set to take place for both students and pilgrims from Iran and Iraq.

Unconfirmed reports have however said that the Taftan border crossing in Chagai district continued to remain functional for trade and returning Pakistani citizens, even though new entries into Iran are restricted.

Residents in Balochistan have been urged to cooperate with instructions from the administration, avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant during this period of escalating Iran-Israel tension.

Pakistan's foreign office has reportedly also imposed a 24*7 Crisis Management Unit (CMU) in Islamabad to help its nationals and advise pilgrims to reconsider travel plans to Iran and Iraq.

Iran-Israel tension

Iran launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on Israel in the early hours of Monday, triggering air raid sirens across the country. Plumes of smoke were seen rising from Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Iran said that Israel struck its oil refineries and killed the intelligence chief of the Revolutionary Guard, hitting population centers in intensive aerial attacks.

The Israeli military also claimed on Monday that they achieved "aerial superiority" over Iran's capital.

The military added that it has degraded Iranian air defenses and missile systems to the point that its planes can now operate over Tehran without any major threats.

Iran's health ministry said that 224 people have been killed in the country since Israel's attack began on Friday.

Meanwhile, Israel said that 14 people have been killed since Friday, and 390 others wounded.