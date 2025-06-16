‘No such commitment’: Pakistan on Iran's ‘tit-for-tat’ claim if Israel launches nuclear attack

Amid the growing conflict between Iran and Israel, Tehran has claimed that Pakistan will retaliate on its behalf in case of a nuclear attack. However, Pakistan has denied this claim. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif took to X to deny the claim made by Iran. (AFP)

Speaking to state television, General Mohsen Rezaei, an IRGC commander and member of Iran’s National Security Council, stated that Pakistan has agreed to support Iran and launch a nuclear attack on Israel if Tel Aviv escalates the conflict.

"Pakistan has told us that if Israel uses a nuclear bomb on Iran, then Pakistan will also attack Israel with a nuclear bomb," the general told Iranian state television.

Pakistan denies claim

However, Pakistan has denied this claim. Taking to X, Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has dismissed the claim and stated that Pakistan has made no such commitment.

In an X statement, Asif added that Pakistan is a signatory to all international nuclear disciplines.

"Our nuclear capability is for the benefit of our people and defence of our country against the hostile designs of our enemies. We do not pursue hegemonic policies against our neighbours which are being amply demonstrated by Israel these days," said Asif.

The Pakistani leader further issued a warning for the West and stated that the world should be "wary and apprehensive of Israel's nuclear powers," as it is not bound by any international nuclear discipline, NPT or any other binding arrangement.

Iran Israel conflict escalates

Iran and Israel continue to be locked in a conflict for the fourth consecutive day. Iran launched a series of missile attacks and strikes towards Israel, which have killed at least 24 people.

Meanwhile, in Iran, around 224 people have been killed since Israel's surprise attack on June 13. As per the Iranian health ministry, majority of the death toll has been attributed to civilians, mainly women and children.