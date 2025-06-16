Lebanese diners casually record missiles raining down on Israel: 'Sky is on fire but beats don't stop'

A viral video captured the surreal moment Iranian missiles lit up the night sky along Lebanon's border with Israel as diners on a rooftop restaurant calmly filmed the spectacle with music still playing in the background. The Lebanese diners filmed the missiles raining down on Israel on their phones.(Instagram/placesbyalaa )

Shared on Instagram by Lebanese content creator Alaa, the video shows patrons standing around their dinner tables, phones raised, recording the bright flares streaking across the sky near the Israeli border. Despite the ominous scene overhead, the music kept playing, and so did the filming.

“POV: You’re in Lebanon. The sky’s on fire but the beats don’t stop,” read the caption.

The video surfaced amid escalating tensions, as Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iran last week. The strikes targeted nuclear and military sites, killing several senior officers and scientists, part of what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as an effort to neutralise the “nuclear threat” posed by Iran.

Take a look at the video here:

After three days of Israeli strikes, Iran claimed on Sunday that 224 people were killed and over 1,200 injured. Meanwhile, Israel reported that 14 citizens were killed since Friday and at least 390 others injured.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military campaign would continue with the goal of dismantling Iran’s nuclear capabilities, which Israel views as an existential threat.

"We're geared to do whatever is necessary to achieve our dual aim: to remove two existential threats: the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat," Netanyahu stated.

Israel and Iran have shared decades of hostility. The two nations have had no diplomatic relations since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, which installed a theocratic regime under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini. Notably, before 1979, Iran was one of the first Muslim-majority nations to officially recognise Israel after its formation in 1948.

