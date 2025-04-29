Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif's X handle 'withheld' in India after Pahalgam attack

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Apr 29, 2025 01:54 PM IST

The Indian government blocked Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's X account following the Pahalgam terror attack. 

The Indian government on Tuesday blocked the X account of Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif gestures on the day of an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, (REUTERS)
Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif gestures on the day of an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, (REUTERS)

The action was taken a day after 16 Pakistani YouTube channels with a total of 63 million subscribers were banned in India for spreading “provocative and communally sensitive content".

Follow Pahalgam attack news live updates

The government's move to ban the YouTube channels follows recommendations from the ministry of home affairs in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in the upper reaches of the Kashmir resort town in which 26 people were killed. Besides, the ministry of external affairs will be monitoring reporting of the BBC, which termed terrorists as militants, officials said.

The YouTube channels blocked are Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News and Razi Naama.

Khawaja Asif, in a recent TV interview, admitted to Pakistan's history of supporting and funding terrorist organisations.

At the United Nations, India said the open confession of Pakistan's defence minister exposes Pakistan as a “rogue state” fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region.

India’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Yojna Patel delivered a strong Right of Reply at the hybrid launch event for the ‘Victims of Terrorism Association Network’ (VoTAN) of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism here Monday when Pakistan’s delegate made a reference to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India," Patel said.

"The whole world has heard the Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview,” she said.

Patel asserted that “this open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fueling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye. I have nothing further to add,” she said.

In a recent interview on Sky News, Asif said “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, you know, and West, including Britain” to a comment that he admits that Pakistan has had a long history of backing, supporting, training and funding these terrorist organisations.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif's X handle 'withheld' in India after Pahalgam attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On