Govt bans 16 Pakistan YouTube channels; pulls up BBC over Pahalgam coverage

The central government has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels including that of Dawn news, Samaa TV, ARY News, BOL News, Geo News and GNN “for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, misinformation and misleading narrative against India, Indian army, and other security agencies”, officials familiar with the development said on Monday. A formal letter has been written to BBC terming terrorists as militants. (Reuters file photo)

Terrorists struck at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir last Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

The government has initiated action against other social media posts and reporting related to Pahalgam, including by the BBC, the above people said.

The action has been initiated by the ministry of information and broadcasting based on recommendations of the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

“On the recommendations of the MHA, government has banned Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narrative and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.

The banned 16 YouTube Pakistani channels, having combined 63.08 million subscribers, belong to news channels and individuals including - Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, Samaa TV, ARY News, BOL news, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, Suno News HD, and Razi Naama.

Officials said these channels cannot be accessed in India anymore and others, if found disseminating misleading information about India and its security forces, will also be taken down.

The Centre has also written to the BBC regarding its reporting on the Pahalgam attack.

“The XP division of the ministry of external affairs has conveyed India’s strong sentiments to Jackie Martin (India Head, BBC) regarding their reporting on the terror attack. A formal letter has been written to BBC terming terrorists as militants,” said a second officer cited above.

“XP division will also be monitoring the further reporting of BBC,” he added.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, tensions have heightened between two countries with India suspending Indus Water Treaty (IWT) and ordering removal of all Pakistani nationals.

There is continuous firing by Pakistani troops on Indian side, which is being retaliated too as well for past three days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that India will hunt down those behind the dastardly attack.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already taken over the probe in the case and is interrogating several overground workers and jailed terrorists.