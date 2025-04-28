Pakistan violates ceasefire for 4th day, Indian troops give 'effective and swift' response

Pakistan continued to violate the ceasefire for the fourth straight day amid tensions on the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan continued to violate ceasefire for the fourth straight day amid tensions on the Line of Control (LoC)(PTI)

During the night of 27-28 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across LoC in areas opposite Kupwara & Poonch districts. Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively," the Indian Army said in a statement.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Army fired at several Indian posts along the LoC for the third straight day.

"On the night of 26-27 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Own troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire," the Indian Army had said in a statement.

The order tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. The security agencies have intensified their search for the perpetrators of the terror attack.

Houses of three more terrorists razed in J&K

The houses of three more suspected terrorists were demolished by security personnel in South Kashmir, taking the number to nine since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, officials told HT on Sunday.

The houses of Adnan Shafi Dar in Zainapora area of Shopian, Amir Nazir in Daramdora area of Pulwama, and Jameel Ahmad in Naz Colony area of Bandipora were demolished.

New Delhi has announced a raft of retaliatory steps, including the cancellation of visas and the suspension of the 1960s Indus Water Treaty.

Pakistan too responded by putting the 1972 Shimla Agreement in abeyance and closing its airspace for Indian carriers.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday supported decisive fight against terrorism and its origin but cautioned against any “misplaced action that alienates people who have voiced their concerns over innocent killings”.

“After the Pahalgam terror attack, there must be a decisive fight against terrorism and its origin. The people of Kashmir have come out openly against terrorism and the murder of innocent people, they did this freely & spontaneously. It’s time to build on this support and avoid any misplaced action that alienates people. Punish the guilty, show them no mercy but don’t let innocent people become collateral damage,” Abdullah wrote on X.

