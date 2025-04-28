Pahalgam attack live: Pakistan fires along LoC again; China backs Islamabad
Tensions flared up between New Delhi and Islamabad after the Pakistan Army opened fire at several Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) for the third straight day on Sunday, officials aware of the matter said. While the Indian Army has responded effectively to these provocations, the recent firings signal Islamabad's intent to further escalate hostilities along the volatile frontier after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people....Read More
Meanwhile, China on Sunday backed its close ally Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests, with foreign minister Wang Yi calling on New Delhi and Islamabad to exercise restraint in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.
According to a readout from China government, its foreign minister Wang Yi held a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar saying Beijing was closely following developments after the terror attack and backed an “impartial investigation” into the incident.
As far as the investigation goes, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally took over the probe into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, sponsored by Pakistan and carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) through its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF), and is “checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy.”
India has so far announced a slew of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the closure of the only operational land border crossing at Attari.
Pahalgam terror attack: Top developments
- China expressed firm support for Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, urging both parties to exercise restraint.
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally took over the probe into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
- The Pakistan Army opened fire at several Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) for the third straight day on Sunday.
- Forward-deployed Indian troops responded firmly to the latest night-long provocation and targeted the adversary’s posts facing the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors in north Kashmir.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest Mann Ki Baat episode, expressed “deep agony” over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, and reiterated that the perpetrators and conspirators “will be served with the harshest response”.
- The houses of three more suspected terrorists were demolished by security personnel in South Kashmir and Bandipora in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
- A total of 850 Indians, including 14 diplomats and officials, have returned from Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border in Punjab in four days, reported PTI.
- As many as 537 Pakistani nationals, including nine diplomats and officials, left India through the Attari-Wagah border point in four days, reported PTI.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Indian Americans protest Kashmir terror strike
Indian diaspora in the United States on Sunday condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.
Heads bowed, flowers clutched in trembling hands, they walk in a silent procession, a solemn testament to lives violently cut short half a world away in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Houses of 3 more terrorists razed in J&K
The residences of three more suspected terrorists were demolished by security personnel in South Kashmir, taking the number of such razed homes to nine since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Sunday. READ MORE
Pahalgam attack live updates: ‘Acted like ISIS’, Owaisi slams Pakistan
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan over the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, saying that they "acted like ISIS" by killing the nation's citizens in their land. READ MORE
Pahalgam attack live updates: Students from J&K hold a candlelight march in Chandigarh
Students from Jammu and Kashmir held a candlelight march on Sunday near Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh to express their solidarity with the family members of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
Pahalgam attack live updates: 2 Pakistanis arrested for getting Indian documents fraudulently
Two Pakistani nationals were arrested on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district for allegedly obtaining voter ID cards and other Indian documents by furnishing false information, police said.
Iftikhar Sheikh (29) and Arnish Sheikh (25), originally from Karachi, possess valid Pakistani passports and Long Term Visas (LTV), police said in a statement.
Pahalgam attack live updates: UP deputy CM says ‘terrorism gasping its last breath’
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday asserted that the government has decided to root out terrorism, which was now "taking its last breath".
"Islamic terrorism is now taking its last breath. Did the terrorists shoot the people just because they were Hindus or because Article 370 was abrogated?" he said.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Indian protesters counter Pakistani demonstration in London
A large number of Indian community and diaspora representatives descended upon the High Commission of India in London to counter a Pakistani demonstration that was called to protest against what was branded as "Indian propaganda" in thewake of the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.
Chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" and waving the Indian Tricolour, the pro-Indian demonstrators outnumbered the smaller group of British Pakistanis across the road from India House on Sunday evening.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Hockey India president demands big step against terrorism
Hockey India (HI) President Dilip Tirkey condemned the recent Pahalgam terror, which claimed 26 lives and requested the Centre to take the "strictest action" against the terrorists.
“The central government should take big steps against terrorists. 26 innocent Indians were killed. We are all in pain, and in the future, such incidents must not happen,” he told ANI.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Dehradun youth arrested for 'objectionable' post on Kashmir terror strike
A youth was arrested for allegedly uploading a poster on social media on the Pahalgam terror attack and the demolition of a 'mazar' inside Government Doon Hospital, Dehradun, carried out by the local administration, PTI reported, citing officials.
The youth allegedly threatened to demolish a temple in a Facebook post and is accused of making an "objectionable" remark against the Pahalgam attack in which terrorists killed 26 people.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Indian diaspora in France protest against Kashmir terror strike
The members of the Indian diaspora in France gathered in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower here to condemn Pakistan for "harbouring and supporting terror activities" and expressed solidarity with the victims of the recent brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 tourists were killed and several others were injured.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Pakistan targets Indian posts for 3rd straight day
The Pakistan Army opened fire at several Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) for the third straight day on Sunday, with the sustained aggressive moves bruising the February 2021 ceasefire agreement and signalling its intent to further escalate hostilities along the volatile frontier after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, officials aware of the matter said. READ MORE
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: NIA takes over investigation
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally took over the probe into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.