Pahalgam attack live: Pakistan fires along LoC again; China backs Islamabad

Tensions flared up between New Delhi and Islamabad after the Pakistan Army opened fire at several Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) for the third straight day on Sunday, officials aware of the matter said. While the Indian Army has responded effectively to these provocations, the recent firings signal Islamabad's intent to further escalate hostilities along the volatile frontier after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Meanwhile, China on Sunday backed its close ally Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests, with foreign minister Wang Yi calling on New Delhi and Islamabad to exercise restraint in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to a readout from China government, its foreign minister Wang Yi held a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar saying Beijing was closely following developments after the terror attack and backed an “impartial investigation” into the incident.

As far as the investigation goes, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally took over the probe into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, sponsored by Pakistan and carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) through its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF), and is “checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy.”

India has so far announced a slew of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the closure of the only operational land border crossing at Attari.

