‘Do terrorists have time?’: Congress leader's remark on Pahalgam attack sparks row, BJP hits back

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday stoked a controversy over his remark on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

“The government should take responsibility for the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack. They (the government) are saying that terrorists killed people after asking them (about their religion). Do terrorists have time for all this?... Some people say that this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Catch those who are responsible and take action. This is the sentiment of the country,” ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the Congress leader, alleging that the grand old party leaders are “competing to give a clean chit to Pakistan”.

“Congress leaders are competing to give a clean chit to Pakistan one after the other... Now Vijay Wadettiwar says that the government is responsible, Pakistan is not responsible and is there any proof that terrorists killed people based on religion,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a video he shared on social media.

“This is not being said for the first time, the same thing has come from Anil Deshmukh of NCP-Sharad Pawar faction... In the all-party meeting, they will say that Pakistan is responsible, take action against Pakistan, take action against terrorists, we are with you. And after the all-party meeting, they say don't take action against Pakistan,” the BJP leader added.

Earlier, the BJP hit out at Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, after he was mentioned by a Pakistan news channel over his “not in favour of war” remark.

"There has been a security lapse in this incident. We are not in favour of war. Steps should be taken to tighten security measures in the Kashmir region. The central government should increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir," Siddaramaiah had told reporters.

BJP MP Sambit Patra said,"Today, Siddaramaiah's words are being broadcast across media channels in Pakistan. Look at these prominent Congress leaders who seem to be standing with them. Another such leader is Ramappa Timmapur, the Excise Minister of Karnataka, who also said that the terrorists did not shoot based on religion. He is falsifying Indians to sympathise with terrorists and is mocking the bereaved families."

