Siddaramaiah clarifies on ‘war not needed’ statement: ‘It should always be the last resort, not the first’

Amid the political storm triggered by his earlier remarks suggesting that "war is not needed" following the Pahalgam terror attack, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday issued a detailed clarification, stating that his comments were being misinterpreted and emphasizing that war must always remain a nation's "last resort." Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

What he said?

In a statement, Siddaramaiah said that the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, orchestrated by Pakistan-backed militants, exposed serious lapses in India’s intelligence and security systems. "It is now the government’s solemn responsibility to address these gaps to prevent future tragedies," he added.

The Chief Minister made it clear that while India must respond strongly to acts of terror, war should not be the first or only option. "Only when all other means to defeat the enemy have been exhausted should a country be forced to go to war," he said.

Welcoming the Centre’s recent diplomatic steps — including the move to revisit the Indus Waters Treaty — Siddaramaiah expressed hope that even sterner actions were on the horizon. He stressed that not every government measure needs to be publicized, and assured that the people stand united behind decisive actions taken in the national interest.

However, Siddaramaiah also cautioned against internal discord. "Some mischievous elements are trying to create hatred and division within the country. The government must act firmly against such forces," he urged.

At a time when nations across the world have condemned Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and extended support to India, Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for internal unity. "If we are to defeat external enemies, we must first forge unwavering unity within," he said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s weakened position as a "crumbling, bankrupt state," Siddaramaiah said India, as an emerging global power, must act with "wisdom and caution" to safeguard its growing stature.

His clarification comes a day after criticism from several political leaders, including BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who accused Siddaramaiah of showing weakness in the face of a terror attack.

Siddaramaiah's latest remarks aim to strike a balance between advocating for strong action and cautioning against impulsive decisions that could harm India's long-term interests.