‘Mumbai ran a marathon, Bengaluru ran an obstacle course’: Tejasvi Surya slams civic mess at TCS 10k run

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who participated in the TCS World 10K run in Bengaluru on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on the city’s civic authorities, calling out the poor state of roads and public infrastructure in an open letter addressed to Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar and BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya at TCS 10K run which was held in Bengaluru.

Surya, who represents the Bengaluru South constituency, said it was heartening to see senior government leaders at the event’s flag-off, but added that the pride quickly turned to disappointment while navigating the racecourse, which he described as "pathetic."

"Not a single stretch was free of potholes. Many runners stumbled, sprained their ankles, and some even got injured," Surya wrote, pointing to how even senior citizens and wheelchair participants faced significant difficulties. The MP described the roads in the city’s Central Business District — expected to be among the best — as being no better than those elsewhere in the city, marred by potholes, broken footpaths, garbage dumps, and stinking corners.

Calling it a "missed opportunity" to showcase Brand Bengaluru to the world, Surya criticized the civic agencies for failing to prepare even for a major international event. "We were hosting a Gold Label event, certified by the World Athletics body, with athletes from around the world. What image did we portray of our city?" he asked.

Tejasvi Surya compares Bengaluru with Mumbai

Drawing a sharp comparison, Surya said his recent experience at the Mumbai Marathon had been "incredible," highlighting the stark difference in civic preparedness between the two cities.

In a direct appeal to Shivakumar and Girinath, Surya said both were "responsible, answerable, and accountable" for the poor state of affairs. He urged them to treat the issue seriously — not just for marquee events like the TCS 10K, but for the lakhs of Bengaluru residents who face the city's crumbling infrastructure every day.

"Our city deserves better," Surya wrote, emphasizing that Bengaluru's brand and its citizens were being let down by inadequate governance.

The TCS World 10K, which drew nearly 40,000 participants this year, is one of Asia’s most prominent road running events and is considered a prestigious platform to showcase host cities.