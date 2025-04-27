‘Should we do aarti for terrorists?’: Tejasvi Surya slams CM Siddaramaiah over Pahalgam attack response

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday launched a sharp attack against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his remarks suggesting that war was unnecessary in the wake of the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya at Parliament complex, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Calling Siddaramaiah’s statement “highly condemnable and objectionable,” Surya said the Chief Minister had no authority to dictate the nation’s response to terrorism. "It is for the army and the country's leadership to decide the course of action. Who are we to take this call?" he questioned while addressing reporters.

Surya further said, "For those who have massacred our people brutally, if we don't take action against them, should we perform Aarti? Should we honour them with awards? Should we felicitate them in front of the Vidhan Sabha?"

The BJP MP also reminded Siddaramaiah that three people from Karnataka were among those killed in the Pahalgam attack. "As the Chief Minister of a state that lost innocent lives, the least he can do is demand strong action against the perpetrators and unequivocally condemn the attack," Surya further said.

Surya’s strong words come amid heightened political tensions after terrorists opened fire at a tourist location near Pahalgam on April 22, killing 26 people, including tourists from different states.

What Siddaramaiah said?

Siddaramaiah had earlier said that India should avoid war and instead focus on strengthening internal security measures — a position that has now triggered sharp political reactions.

His comments on the incident recieved a widespread backlash from the BJP. The Opposition party slammed the cheif minister called his statements ‘irresponsible’. Meanwhile, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar refused to comment on Siddaramaiah's statement and said that the Congress high command is with the central government in this matter.