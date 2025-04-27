Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Should we do aarti for terrorists?’: Tejasvi Surya slams CM Siddaramaiah over Pahalgam attack response

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2025 01:26 PM IST

Surya condemned Siddaramaiah's remarks as objectionable, highlighting the need for decisive national response to terrorism. 

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday launched a sharp attack against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his remarks suggesting that war was unnecessary in the wake of the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya at Parliament complex, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya at Parliament complex, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Also Read - Kasturirangan shaped India's space ambitions, educational framework: ISRO chief V Narayanan

Calling Siddaramaiah’s statement “highly condemnable and objectionable,” Surya said the Chief Minister had no authority to dictate the nation’s response to terrorism. "It is for the army and the country's leadership to decide the course of action. Who are we to take this call?" he questioned while addressing reporters.

Surya further said, "For those who have massacred our people brutally, if we don't take action against them, should we perform Aarti? Should we honour them with awards? Should we felicitate them in front of the Vidhan Sabha?"

Also Read - Karnataka doctor attacked at Puttur government hospital, staff launch flash strike

The BJP MP also reminded Siddaramaiah that three people from Karnataka were among those killed in the Pahalgam attack. "As the Chief Minister of a state that lost innocent lives, the least he can do is demand strong action against the perpetrators and unequivocally condemn the attack," Surya further said.

Surya’s strong words come amid heightened political tensions after terrorists opened fire at a tourist location near Pahalgam on April 22, killing 26 people, including tourists from different states.

What Siddaramaiah said?

Siddaramaiah had earlier said that India should avoid war and instead focus on strengthening internal security measures — a position that has now triggered sharp political reactions.

His comments on the incident recieved a widespread backlash from the BJP. The Opposition party slammed the cheif minister called his statements ‘irresponsible’. Meanwhile, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar refused to comment on Siddaramaiah's statement and said that the Congress high command is with the central government in this matter.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘Should we do aarti for terrorists?’: Tejasvi Surya slams CM Siddaramaiah over Pahalgam attack response
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On