Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘No need for war, PM Modi fooling people’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Pahalgam terror attack

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 27, 2025 11:13 AM IST

Siddaramaiah also emphasized the need for effective security measures and cooperation in sending back Pakistani nationals residing in Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the public regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

Also Read - Karnataka doctor attacked at Puttur government hospital, staff launch flash strike

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah criticized Modi for skipping an all-party meeting convened by the Centre in the aftermath of the deadly strike. Instead, he alleged, the prime minister prioritized attending an election rally in Bihar.

"The prime minister should have been present at the all-party meeting. Instead, he was campaigning in Bihar. What does this show? He is fooling the people — putting a 'topi' (hat) on them," Siddaramaiah remarked.

Responding to questions about India’s reaction to the terror attack, the chief minister said there was no need for war, but stressed that strict and effective security measures must be taken. "Peace should prevail across the country. The Centre must strengthen security to protect the people," he added.

Also Read - Bengaluru likely to see more summer rains this year, says IMD: Report

Will identify and send back: Siddaramaiah on Pakistani nationals in the state

When asked about the union government's directive instructing states to identify and send back Pakistani nationals, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka would comply. "We will cooperate. Pakistani nationals will be sent back, and the Centre will be informed. However, we currently do not have exact figures on how many Pakistanis are living in Karnataka," he said, adding that most Pakistani residents in the state are concentrated in major cities, particularly Bengaluru.

Reiterating his earlier stance, the chief minister said the Pahalgam terror attack was a direct result of a security failure.

The incident, which occurred on April 22, saw terrorists opening fire at a tourist spot near Pahalgam town, resulting in the death of 26 people, many of them tourists.

Siddaramaiah urged the Centre to prioritize national security and avoid politicizing issues of public safety for electoral gains.

(With agency inputs)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘No need for war, PM Modi fooling people’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Pahalgam terror attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On