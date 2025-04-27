‘No need for war, PM Modi fooling people’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Pahalgam terror attack

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the public regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah criticized Modi for skipping an all-party meeting convened by the Centre in the aftermath of the deadly strike. Instead, he alleged, the prime minister prioritized attending an election rally in Bihar.

"The prime minister should have been present at the all-party meeting. Instead, he was campaigning in Bihar. What does this show? He is fooling the people — putting a 'topi' (hat) on them," Siddaramaiah remarked.

Responding to questions about India’s reaction to the terror attack, the chief minister said there was no need for war, but stressed that strict and effective security measures must be taken. "Peace should prevail across the country. The Centre must strengthen security to protect the people," he added.

Will identify and send back: Siddaramaiah on Pakistani nationals in the state

When asked about the union government's directive instructing states to identify and send back Pakistani nationals, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka would comply. "We will cooperate. Pakistani nationals will be sent back, and the Centre will be informed. However, we currently do not have exact figures on how many Pakistanis are living in Karnataka," he said, adding that most Pakistani residents in the state are concentrated in major cities, particularly Bengaluru.

Reiterating his earlier stance, the chief minister said the Pahalgam terror attack was a direct result of a security failure.

The incident, which occurred on April 22, saw terrorists opening fire at a tourist spot near Pahalgam town, resulting in the death of 26 people, many of them tourists.

Siddaramaiah urged the Centre to prioritize national security and avoid politicizing issues of public safety for electoral gains.

(With agency inputs)