Karnataka doctor attacked at Puttur government hospital, staff launch flash strike

A case has been registered against two individuals for allegedly misbehaving with a doctor on duty at the Puttur Government Hospital in Karnataka, police officials said on Friday. Doctors in Karnataka's Puttur government hospital conduct strike after patient's famuly abuse one of the doctors.

The accused, identified as Zohara and her son Abdul Samad, allegedly confronted Dr. Ashajyothi Putturaya, the hospital’s Administrative Officer, during her routine rounds around noon. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Thimmaiah H R said that Dr. Ashajyothi found a group of visitors, including the accused, gathered around a female patient — a clear violation of the hospital’s visitor protocol.

When the doctor asked them to adhere to the hospital’s guidelines and limit the number of visitors, two people from the group reportedly became aggressive. They are accused of verbally abusing and misbehaving with the doctor in full view of patients and staff. Hospital personnel quickly intervened to defuse the situation, and a complaint was promptly filed with the local police.

Doctors and junior residents conduct strike

Following the incident, medical and non-medical staff of the hospital staged a flash strike, suspending all operations in protest. The strike was called off after assurances of action against the accused. Dr. Thimmaiah condemned the incident, emphasizing that attacks on healthcare workers would not be tolerated. "Doctors and staff dedicate themselves to patient care under stressful conditions. Any form of intimidation must be strongly dealt with," he said.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. Similar attacks on healthcare professionals have been reported across Karnataka in recent years. In 2023, a doctor at a government hospital in Hassan was assaulted by a patient's relatives after a dispute over treatment. Earlier in 2022, another case surfaced in Bengaluru where a junior doctor was attacked at a public hospital during a night shift.

Authorities have reiterated the need for stronger security measures in government hospitals to ensure the safety of medical staff. The investigation into the Puttur incident is ongoing