Bengaluru man earning 60 LPA asks Reddit if it's worth living in India: ‘Should I just leave?’

A 30-year-old Bengaluru man sparked a debate on social media after he asks fellow Indians if living in the country was worth or should he "just leave". Taking to Reddit, the man revealed that he lived in Bengaluru with his wife and their household income was close to ₹60 lakh. The Bengaluru man said that he is tired of the poor quality of life in India.(Representational)

"On paper, we’re doing fine. But the quality of life makes me question if living in India is even worth it anymore. The infrastructure is beyond pathetic. I live in Horemavu (Bangalore) — it takes me 40 minutes to cover 3 kms (I already feel drained by the time I reach my office). Every road has either bottlenecks, broken or dug up. Construction is never-ending. Projects start, but never finish. Where’s the accountability?," he said.

‘We get nothing back’

Complaining about taxes in India, he compared the situation with other highly taxed countries like Canada and Germany where healthcare and education are free.

"We pay massive taxes and get nothing back. 30-40% of our income goes in taxes. And what do we get? No free healthcare, no decent education, not even reliable water. In countries like Canada or Germany, I’d pay the same tax — but I’d get free healthcare, solid education, public infrastructure that actually works, and a shot at a better life (AQI less than 20)," he said.

He also complained about the low quality of life in India. "Quality of life is just sad. Dust everywhere. Noise. Stress. Road rage is normal. You can’t walk peacefully, you can’t breathe clean air. I don’t feel safe sending my wife out alone after 7 pm," he said, adding that expenses are increasing but their earnings are not.

Internet reacts

He said that he "genuinely" wanted to contribute to this country but the "system is set up" against people like him. "I want to stay and build something here. I have formed an opinion that every single rupee we pay in tax goes to fill the coffers of politicians. I’m honestly asking — is there any hope left? Or am I just being naive thinking things will improve?" he asked.

His post was flooded with advice from fellow Indians who overwhelming suggested him to move abroad. "Leave India and settle elsewhere if you have a choice. Things are not going to improve when quality of life is driven by politics. We did the same and more than happy," said one of them.

Another said, "If you can go out, skill wise and have good family support and circumstances, then please go. For this country we are a labours and thick layer to extort tax. Nothing will change."