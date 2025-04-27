Bengaluru likely to see more summer rains this year, says IMD: Report

As the city moves towards peak summer, Bengaluru is likely to witness more summer showers this year compared to previous years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Weather officials attribute this shift to increased convectional rainfall, caused by the rising of warm, moist air and its subsequent cooling, leading to cloud formation and precipitation, reported Deccan Herald. Bengaluru is likely to see high rainfall during this summer, according to IMD. (PTI)

Also Read - Karnataka techie recalls how his army jawan brother saved lives during Pahalgam attack: ‘He guided 35-40 tourists’

According to report, unlike last year, when Bengaluru experienced hotter and prolonged dry spells, Karnataka is now seeing a noticeable increase in pre-monsoon rains. "Due to this phenomenon, Bengaluru is seeing more summer rains this year," said N Puviarasan, Head of the Bengaluru Met Centre told the publication.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate thundershowers with gusty winds and lightning across Bengaluru from Tuesday to Friday, with daytime temperatures expected to range between 34°C and 23°C over the next two days.

Also Read - Bengaluru man earning 60 LPA asks Reddit if it's worth living in India: ‘Should I just leave?’

Be cautious: IMD to people of Bengaluru

Authorities have issued an advisory urging residents to stay alert for extreme weather conditions. Citizens are advised to monitor regular weather updates, remain indoors during heavy showers, close windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD has also warned against taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and recommended moving to safer locations if needed. The uprooting of trees during showers is a common phenomenon in Bengaluru and in many instaces, there were loss of lives due to such incidents.

Meanwhile, the IMD has cautioned that above-normal temperatures in parts of north interior Karnataka could lead to minor damage to banana and papaya plantations, with strong winds posing risks to horticulture and standing crops.

The shift towards wetter summer months could bring temporary respite from the soaring temperatures, but residents are urged to stay cautious as Bengaluru navigates through an active pre-monsoon season.