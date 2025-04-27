Bengaluru youth uses ChatGPT to negotiate auto fare in Kannada. ‘Problem solved,’ says internet
In Bengaluru, AI-powered ChatGPT helped a student negotiate an auto fare from ₹200 to ₹120 by communicating in Kannada. .
Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the way we solve everyday problems — and now, it's even helping bridge language barriers. In a delightful example from Bengaluru, a young man was seen using OpenAI’s ChatGPT to communicate and negotiate with an auto-rickshaw driver in Kannada.
Take a look at the video
The innovative interaction was captured and shared on social media by Sajan Mahto. In the video, Mahto prompted ChatGPT, saying: "Hi ChatGPT, you have to help me in negotiating with the auto driver in Bengaluru. The auto driver is saying that the fare is ₹200 and I am a student. Please negotiate it for ₹100."
Leveraging ChatGPT’s voice assistant feature, the AI smoothly switched to Kannada and conveyed the negotiation in the local language. It said, "Anna, this is the route that I travel every day and I am a student. Please come for ₹100."
What followed was a small but successful negotiation. The auto driver, initially quoting ₹200, eventually agreed to lower the fare to ₹120 after a brief conversation. "I had said 200 and came down to 150. Since you requested, I reduced another ₹30 and settled at ₹120. It's not possible for me to go lower," the auto driver explained. Mahto happily agreed and hopped into the auto, sealing the deal — thanks to AI assistance.
The video has gone viral, winning praise from netizens for the clever use of AI in real-world situations. Many users pointed out that language barriers, a common challenge for non-Kannada speakers in Bengaluru, could now be tackled with tools like ChatGPT.
One user commented, "Real use of AI! I appreciate your behaviour." Another said, "I’ll use this trick with shopkeepers and vendors too!" A third added, "AI speaks Kannada so fluently!" while another simply wrote, "Speaking Kannada problem solved."
