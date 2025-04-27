Menu Explore
Bengaluru youth uses ChatGPT to negotiate auto fare in Kannada. ‘Problem solved,’ says internet

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2025 04:17 PM IST

In Bengaluru, AI-powered ChatGPT helped a student negotiate an auto fare from ₹200 to ₹120 by communicating in Kannada. .

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the way we solve everyday problems — and now, it's even helping bridge language barriers. In a delightful example from Bengaluru, a young man was seen using OpenAI’s ChatGPT to communicate and negotiate with an auto-rickshaw driver in Kannada.

A young Bengaluru man uses AI to fix an auto price in Bengaluru.
A young Bengaluru man uses AI to fix an auto price in Bengaluru.

Also Read - Karnataka transport minister orders implementation of HC directive to halt bike taxi services

Take a look at the video

The innovative interaction was captured and shared on social media by Sajan Mahto. In the video, Mahto prompted ChatGPT, saying: "Hi ChatGPT, you have to help me in negotiating with the auto driver in Bengaluru. The auto driver is saying that the fare is 200 and I am a student. Please negotiate it for 100."

Leveraging ChatGPT’s voice assistant feature, the AI smoothly switched to Kannada and conveyed the negotiation in the local language. It said, "Anna, this is the route that I travel every day and I am a student. Please come for 100."

What followed was a small but successful negotiation. The auto driver, initially quoting 200, eventually agreed to lower the fare to 120 after a brief conversation. "I had said 200 and came down to 150. Since you requested, I reduced another 30 and settled at 120. It's not possible for me to go lower," the auto driver explained. Mahto happily agreed and hopped into the auto, sealing the deal — thanks to AI assistance.

Also Read - Kasturirangan shaped India's space ambitions, educational framework: ISRO chief V Narayanan

The video has gone viral, winning praise from netizens for the clever use of AI in real-world situations. Many users pointed out that language barriers, a common challenge for non-Kannada speakers in Bengaluru, could now be tackled with tools like ChatGPT.

One user commented, "Real use of AI! I appreciate your behaviour." Another said, "I’ll use this trick with shopkeepers and vendors too!" A third added, "AI speaks Kannada so fluently!" while another simply wrote, "Speaking Kannada problem solved."

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru youth uses ChatGPT to negotiate auto fare in Kannada. ‘Problem solved,’ says internet
