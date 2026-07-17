Sonam Wangchuk loses 9.5 kg weight after twenty days of hunger strike, vows to 'live till July 20 at any cost'

His blood pressure was recorded at 108/68 mm Hg, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL, pulse rate at 72 beats per minute and oxygen saturation at 96 per cent.

According to the health bulletin issued by the medical team, on July 17, Wangchuk now weighs 56.55 kilograms. He has lost another 350 grams over the last 24 hours, taking his cumulative weight loss to about 9.5 kg, said the doctors attending to him.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk, also an education reformer, was determined to continue his strike and asserted that he would "stay alive till July 20 at any cost." This statement comes as the CJP has called for a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the opening day of the monsoon session. Follow live updates about Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike here.

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day on Friday. He had joined the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28 and has been fasting ever since, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

"Blood pressure is 108/68. Blood sugar is 80 mg/dL. Pulse rate is 72 beats per minute. His hydration is fair... There are signs of mild dehydration today. Mentally, he is alert. SpO2 (Oxygen Saturation) is 96 per cent," he added.

"Today is the 20th day of the hunger strike. I am presenting the health bulletin as of 9:30 am on July 17, 2026. As usual, here are the key health parameters... his weight is 56.55 kg, indicating a loss of 350 grams over the past 24 hours," Dr. Satish Lamba said.

Meanwhile, the doctors noted that Wangchuk showed signs of mild dehydration but remained mentally alert.

On Thursday, the doctors had reportedly warned that Wangchuk's condition had entered a critical stage due to the prolonged fast and that the next phase could be alarming.

Also Read | ‘Will stay alive, come back as ghost if…’: Sonam Wangchuk urges support for Parliament march on July 20

'Will stay alive till July 20 at any cost…': Wangchuk Addressing supporters at the protest site, Sonam Wangchuk said that he is weak on the outside but remained strong on the inside.

"I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy," he said.

"I will stay alive till July 20 at any cost. If you don't come and July 20 is not successful, I will come back as a ghost," he added.

Also Read | Delhi high court orders daily medical check-up for Sonam Wangchuk amid continued hunger strike

Political leaders at Jantar Mantar The protest has also drawn support from former Delhi chief minister Atishi, TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Sagarika Ghose, CPI(M) MP Amra Ram, veteran CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, and several others.

Meanwhile, earlier, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal met Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar and expressed solidarity with his protest.

What is CJP's protest about? The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Union education minister Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

Furthermore, it has also sought compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over the alleged exam irregularities.