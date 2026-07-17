'Showing a spine against govt not easy': RJD on Aamir Khan's comment on Sonam Wangchuk

Reacting to Aamir's remarks, Jha said, “It shows having a spine in front of the State is not an easy option.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Friday questioned actor Aamir Khan's recent statement that the character of Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots was not based on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

He also asked why the actor was making the clarification now when, according to him, people had long believed that the character was inspired by Wangchuk, while speaking to news agency PTI.

Aamir rejects long-held assumption Aamir addressed the issue during a public event hosted by the London Indian Film Festival, where he dismissed the widely held belief that Wangchuk's life had inspired the lead character in the 2009 film.

Also read | Govt's first reaction to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: ‘Can give medical assistance based on doctor's report'

“That's not true. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Sonam Wangchuk at that time while we were working on the film '3 Idiots'. I recently saw the video of Chatur. He is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking. But neither Rajukumar Hirani nor Abhijat Joshi, who were the two writers, really know about Sonam Wangchuk,” the actor said.

During the same interaction, Aamir was asked about Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike. The actor said he was concerned about the activist's health and hoped the fast would end soon.

Also read | Aamir Khan says 3 Idiots wasn't inspired by Sonam Wangchuk, expresses concern over his health: ‘Hope he ends his fast’

“All of us are very concerned about his health and his life. We hope that it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast,” he said.