'Showing a spine against govt not easy': RJD on Aamir Khan's comment on Sonam Wangchuk
RJD MP Manoj Jha criticized Aamir Khan's recent comments about Phunsukh Wangdu's inspiration, questioning the timing of his clarification.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Friday questioned actor Aamir Khan's recent statement that the character of Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots was not based on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Reacting to Aamir's remarks, Jha said, “It shows having a spine in front of the State is not an easy option.”
He also asked why the actor was making the clarification now when, according to him, people had long believed that the character was inspired by Wangchuk, while speaking to news agency PTI.
Aamir rejects long-held assumption
Aamir addressed the issue during a public event hosted by the London Indian Film Festival, where he dismissed the widely held belief that Wangchuk's life had inspired the lead character in the 2009 film.
Also read | Govt's first reaction to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: ‘Can give medical assistance based on doctor's report'
“That's not true. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Sonam Wangchuk at that time while we were working on the film '3 Idiots'. I recently saw the video of Chatur. He is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking. But neither Rajukumar Hirani nor Abhijat Joshi, who were the two writers, really know about Sonam Wangchuk,” the actor said.
During the same interaction, Aamir was asked about Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike. The actor said he was concerned about the activist's health and hoped the fast would end soon.
Also read | Aamir Khan says 3 Idiots wasn't inspired by Sonam Wangchuk, expresses concern over his health: ‘Hope he ends his fast’
“All of us are very concerned about his health and his life. We hope that it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast,” he said.
Omi Vaidya's plea
Earlier, actor Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur Ramalingam or "Silencer" in the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, urged people to pay attention to the cause Wangchuk is fighting for.
In a video shared on Instagram, Vaidya made an emotional appeal, saying, "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die," referring to the beloved character from 3 Idiots that was inspired by Wangchuk's life.
Wangchuk's fast enters critical phase
Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over nationwide examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy.
Also read | ‘Will stay alive, come back as ghost if…’: Sonam Wangchuk urges support for Parliament march on July 20
His fast has entered its 20th day, with doctors warning that his condition has reached a critical stage. On Friday, Wangchuk said he would “stay alive till July 20 at any cost.”
His remarks drew laughter and cheers from supporters in the audience. July 20 is the day the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins.
A public interest litigation filed by Rakesh Kumar Sahni has also sought directions to ensure regular medical monitoring and timely treatment for Wangchuk during his prolonged fast.
(With inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More