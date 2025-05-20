Bengaluru weather live updates: IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorm
Bengaluru weather live updates: Incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc in the capital of Karnataka as torrential downpour led to massive waterlogging and flooding on the city roads, posing severe problems for the residents to go about their daily lives. The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain the same, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for several areas across Karnataka as well as the capital city. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky with heavy rain or thunderstorm possibilities for Tuesday as well. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 20 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 27 degree Celsius....Read More
The prediction for "rain" remains consistent throughout in the weather office's weekly forecast.
From May 21 to 23, the city is predicted to have partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. And for May 24 and 25, Bengaluru is forecast to receive rain.
The heavy rain in Bengaluru also led to the loss of two lives due to electrocution as they were trying to manage waterlogging at a residential complex. The deceased were a 63-year-old Manmohan Kamath and a 12-year-old Dinesh. Though they both were quickly pulled out from the water and rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.
In a separate incident, a 35-year-old woman in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura was killed in a wall collapse incident. The deceased, Shashikala, worked as a housekeeping staff at IZMO Ltd., a software company, in the area. It was around 7 am on Monday that a compound wall on the company premises allegedly collapsed and fell on Shashikala, who died on the spot. The wall was reportedly weakened due to intense overnight rainfall.
- Amid intense rain in Bengaluru, BJP MP PC Mohan requested companies in the city, including Infosys, to consider work-from-home arrangements for employees to help reduce the impact on employees and business in India's "Silicon Valley".
- Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, meanwhile, said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has fixed 70 per cent of the 210 flood-prone areas identified in the city, adding that the work on the remaining 30 per cent, i.e., the leftover 20 areas will be taken up soon. He said that 197 km of stormwater drains have been built, for which ₹2,000 crore are being spent by the state government.
- Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that on Monday, Bengaluru recorded 104 mm of rainfall, which was higher than expected. The CM and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, will conduct a city-wide inspection on May 21.
- CM Siddaramaiah said that his government will provide a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of Shashikala, the housekeeping staff of a software company in Mahadevapura, who died due to a wall collapse on Monday.
Bengaluru weather live updates: IT company employee killed in wall collapse
Bangalore rain live updates: A 35-year-old Shashikala, housekeeping employee at a software company called IZMO Ltd., in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura lost her life after a wall collapsed on her on Monday.
Police said that around 7 am, a compound wall on the company's premises allegedly collapsed and fell on her, trapping Shashikala beneath and resulting in her death on the spot.
The wall was reportedly weakened due to intense rainfall overnight.
Officials said that further probe was underway, with authorities examining whether the wall collapse was solely due to rain or if additional structural issues were there.
Bengaluru weather live updates: DK Shivakumar says 70% of flood prone areas fixed
Bengaluru deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that 70 per cent of the 210 identified flood-prone areas have been fixed. “We had identified 210 flood-prone areas in the city. Since taking charge as Bengaluru Development Minister, we have resolved issues in 166 of those locations. Work is in progress in 24 areas, and action will soon begin in the remaining 20,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He added that the city has constructed 197 km of stormwater drains as part of the flood prevention measures.
“We’ve fixed 82 of these. Work on the remaining 41 spots is pending,” he said, adding that the government has allocated ₹2,000 crore for stormwater drain infrastructure. We’re working to resolve flooding and support the public. There is no need for panic," Shivakumar said.
Bengaluru weather live updates: Heavy rainfall cause massive waterlogging, flooding on roads
Incessant rainfall across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, led to massive waterlogging issues, posing difficulties for commuters to navigate through the roads. More than 210 areas were identified as flood-prone, as per deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.
Visuals from the city showed heavily flooded roads as the employees in the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ struggled to get to work.