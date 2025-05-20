Bengaluru weather live updates: IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorm

Bengaluru weather live updates: Incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc in the capital of Karnataka as torrential downpour led to massive waterlogging and flooding on the city roads, posing severe problems for the residents to go about their daily lives. The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain the same, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for several areas across Karnataka as well as the capital city. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky with heavy rain or thunderstorm possibilities for Tuesday as well. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 20 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to hover around 27 degree Celsius....Read More

The prediction for "rain" remains consistent throughout in the weather office's weekly forecast.

From May 21 to 23, the city is predicted to have partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. And for May 24 and 25, Bengaluru is forecast to receive rain.

The heavy rain in Bengaluru also led to the loss of two lives due to electrocution as they were trying to manage waterlogging at a residential complex. The deceased were a 63-year-old Manmohan Kamath and a 12-year-old Dinesh. Though they both were quickly pulled out from the water and rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old woman in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura was killed in a wall collapse incident. The deceased, Shashikala, worked as a housekeeping staff at IZMO Ltd., a software company, in the area. It was around 7 am on Monday that a compound wall on the company premises allegedly collapsed and fell on Shashikala, who died on the spot. The wall was reportedly weakened due to intense overnight rainfall.

