Bengaluru rain: MP urges firms to allow work-from-home, IMD predicts more downpour

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan, on Monday urged companies in the city, including Infosys, to consider allowing work-from-home amid heavy rainfall in the city that disrupted daily life after waterlogging was reported in several areas. An aerial view shows a flooded locality following heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on May 19, 2025. (AFP)

Taking to platform X, BJP MP PC Mohan posted, "All companies in Bengaluru, including Infosys, must declare two days of work from home due to rains."

Karnataka's Bengaluru experienced severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall, prompting deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar to also express concern over the situation.

"Deeply concerned by the havoc caused by relentless rains in Bengaluru. I've continuously been in touch with the concerned officers and closely monitored the situation. As always, I remain committed to Bengaluru - working around the clock to address challenges and ensure relief. I will personally visit the BBMP War Room and flood-affected areas to take stock on the ground. Let us be clear: the issues we face today are not new. They have been ignored for years, across governments and administrations. The only difference now is - we are working to solve them, not with temporary fixes, but with long-term, sustainable solutions. To my fellow Bengalureans - I am one among you. I understand your concerns, I share your frustration, and I assure you of my commitment to resolve them, " he said in a post on X.

Bengaluru rain

Heavy rain paralysed Bengaluru with its infrastructure struggling to cope with the downpour on Monday. Visuals from the Silk Board Metro Station showed severe waterlogging. The Silk Board area, a major traffic hub, was severely affected, causing commuters inconvenience.

Other affected areas included Shanti Nagar bus stands and Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru's notorious traffic congestion worsened due to waterlogging along with numerous tree branches falling and vehicles breaking down.

Commuters wade through a severely waterlogged road, after incessant rainfall in several parts Bengaluru, at Sai Layout on Monday. (ANI)

Residents expressed frustration and helplessness, calling for immediate civic action to address the city's infrastructure issues.

Bengaluru rain forecast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several areas across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, with more rain expected over next two days, according to a news agency ANI report.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has been replaced by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), was working to tackle the severe waterlogging affecting several areas of the city.

The state minister said that the actual problem was the deposition of leaves, paper, and other litter on the road in one place, which led to clogging.

"There is a flood (waterlogging). That is why the opposition is criticising. BBMP should take all measures to correct the situation here, and it is being done... I have been observing it for the last two or three days, and leaves and papers are lying on the road. It all gets deposited in one place, BBMP is taking action," the news agency quoted Parameshwara.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also visited the rain-affected areas on Monday evening and spoke to the people affected by the downpour, along with officials.

BJP criticised the Congress government in Karnataka over the rain situation, accusing it of not being able to manage the state.

"Bengaluru has been turned into Venice after just one spell of rain. The Congress's apathy has ruined Silicon City. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have no vision for this global city other than using it as an ATM to fill their coffers," said BJP leader Amit Malviya in a post on X.