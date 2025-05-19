Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Boats take over Bengaluru streets: Horamavu flooded, Manyata Tech Park turns lake after record rain

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 19, 2025 09:54 AM IST

Bengaluru’s Manyata Tech Park resembled a shallow lake, with over two feet of standing water at several entry points.

A heavy downpour on Sunday night wreaked havoc across several parts of Bengaluru, with the Horamavu region bearing the brunt. On Monday morning, rescue teams were forced to deploy boats to reach stranded residents in waterlogged neighbourhoods — a grim reminder of the city’s recurring civic failures.

Boats have been deployed in Bengaluru's Horamavu region as city saw massive rains on Sunday night.
Boats have been deployed in Bengaluru's Horamavu region as city saw massive rains on Sunday night.

Also Read - Overnight rain floods Bengaluru roads, traffic police issue multiple advisories amid morning chaos

Areas such as Vidyaranyapura Sai Layout in Horamavu were among the worst affected. Water levels rose beyond knee height in front of several homes, prompting authorities to use boats to assess the situation and provide assistance. Despite repeated pleas by locals in the past and protests demanding proper stormwater drains and road upgrades, the region continues to remain vulnerable after every spell of rain.

Across the city, similar scenes unfolded. The infamous Panathur RUB and other low-lying stretches were inundated again, while key roads like New BEL Road, Nagawara, and Silk Board saw massive traffic snarls due to waterlogging. The Outer Ring Road corridor — home to major tech parks — was no exception.

Manyata Tech Park flooded again

In one of the most striking visuals of the morning, Bengaluru’s Manyata Tech Park resembled a shallow lake, with over two feet of standing water at several entry points. The park management confirmed they were coordinating with the civic body to pump out the water. The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many calling out the Karnataka government’s infrastructure promises.

Also Read - iPhones made in Bengaluru: Foxconn’s Devanahalli unit set to begin shipments by June

A user wrote sarcastically, “Bengaluru Ports are booming under Brand DK’s dynamic leadership! Soon to launch: Tunnel roads, Underwater Metro, ferry rides — all thanks to the rain.”

Another user posted a desperate appeal, “Namma Bengaluru, where BBMP can’t even finish one SWD work, leading to floods in normal rains. Fire brigade is unavailable, no immediate help. Complete lack of accountability. Please help.”

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Sunday night’s rainfall was one of the highest May showers the city has recorded in decades. Bengaluru Urban logged 132 mm of rainfall, while the Bengaluru North observatory (Somasettahalli) recorded 119 mm.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Boats take over Bengaluru streets: Horamavu flooded, Manyata Tech Park turns lake after record rain
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On