iPhones made in Bengaluru: Foxconn’s Devanahalli unit set to begin shipments by June

Apple iPhones made in Bengaluru may soon be hitting the U.S. market. Foxconn’s Devanahalli facility on the city’s outskirts is gearing up to commence commercial shipments by June, Karnataka Industries Minister M.B. Patil announced on Saturday. The Foxconn plant near Devanahalli is nearing operational readiness and is expected to begin shipping iPhones commercially within the next few weeks(X/@asherdipps)

Sharing the development on X (formerly Twitter), the minister highlighted a major milestone for India’s electronics manufacturing sector. “Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that, in the June quarter, most iPhones sold in the United States will be manufactured in India,” Mr. Patil wrote, underlining Karnataka’s growing global manufacturing footprint.

The minister emphasized that this isn't merely about manufacturing phones but represents a broader strategic realignment in Apple’s global supply chain. “This marks a significant shift driven by increasing geopolitical and tariff challenges. India, and particularly Karnataka, is now emerging as a preferred hub for high-end electronics production. This move enhances our state’s standing in global manufacturing while encouraging further foreign investments,” he added.

Foxconn plant near Devanahalli

The Foxconn plant near Devanahalli is nearing operational readiness and is expected to begin shipping iPhones commercially within the next few weeks. The facility, being built with a massive capital outlay of ₹21,911 crore, spans 300 acres in the ITIR Industrial Area covering Doddaballapura and Devanahalli taluks in Bengaluru Rural District.

In his 2025–26 Budget speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also underlined the importance of the project, announcing that the unit will receive incentives worth ₹6,970 crore under the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) policy.

Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant and one of Apple’s top suppliers, has been ramping up its India presence as part of a broader effort to diversify beyond China. In a previous regulatory filing, the company disclosed an infusion of ₹1,200 crore (around USD 144 million) into its Karnataka-based subsidiary, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu has earlier stated that the Devanahalli facility is on track to become the company’s second-largest plant globally after its operations in China. “This unit alone will generate 40,000 direct jobs, primarily benefiting mid-skilled workers. And this is just the beginning — we are also exploring expansion into other sectors,” Liu had said earlier.

The announcement comes amid global political and economic shifts. Notably, it follows recent comments by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who reportedly urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to halt the shift of iPhone production to India. Despite this, Apple seems committed to deepening its manufacturing base in India, with Karnataka playing a central role.