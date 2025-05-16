Karnataka to receive electric buses under PM E-Drive: HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka will be allocated electric buses in a “phased and prioritised manner” under the Centre’s flagship PM E-Drive Scheme, Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced on Friday. Karnataka Transport Minister Shri Ramalinga Reddy met HD Kumaraswamy to request electric buses under PM e-DRIVE.(X/@hd_kumaraswamy)

The confirmation comes after the Ministry of Heavy Industries received a formal proposal from the Karnataka government requesting electric buses to enhance urban public transport in key cities. The request was submitted by Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Check out his post here:

Following discussions with senior ministry officials, Kumaraswamy assured the state of full support from the Centre. "I will ensure that Karnataka receives all due support from the Government of India," he said. "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are transforming public mobility across India. Karnataka will definitely receive buses under PM E-Drive."

The Union minister confirmed that the allocation process is already underway and that electric buses will be delivered in phases based on priority.

The PM E-Drive Scheme aims to allocate over 14,000 electric buses across nine major cities in the country. With a financial outlay of ₹10,900 crore, the scheme will run for two years from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026.

Officials from both the central and state governments have also discussed supporting infrastructure required for implementation, such as charging stations, bus depots, and maintenance systems. A statement said that multiple rollout models are being explored to ensure swift deployment in identified urban clusters.

