Delhi Lakshmi Yojana portal launched, 33.7K sign up

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched the online registration portal for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, enabling eligible women to apply for the monthly financial assistance scheme from August 1, with the platform recording over 33,700 registrations within 12 hours of going live. Nearly 1.7 million eligible women are to receive ₹2,500 per month. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

The portal -- www.dly.delhi.gov.in -- was unveiled at the East Delhi District Magistrate’s office. Describing it as a fully digital end-to-end platform, Gupta said it will handle applications, document verification, eligibility assessment, approvals, and fund transfers under the scheme. As of 6.30pm on Saturday, the portal had registered 33,730 applications, of which 1,940 were completed and submitted, while over 9,170 awaited MLA’s recommendation, officials said. The remaining applications are yet to be completed.

Notably, applicants for have to submit a letter of recommendation from the MP or MLA of the Legislative Assembly of their constituency to qualify for the benefits, documents show.

Under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, nearly 1.7 million eligible women are to receive ₹2,500 per month. Applicants can choose between two financial options – a combination of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet and a recurring/fixed deposit, or depositing the entire amount into a savings instrument for long-term security.

The chief minister said the portal is integrated with Aadhaar authentication, the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), banking services, CBDC transfers, and SMS alerts to ensure seamless digital processing. Every application will undergo a four-level verification – scrutiny by the district programme management unit, followed by the district women and child development officer, and final approval by the district-level approval, monitoring and grievance redressal committee headed by the district magistrate.

The scheme entails a payout of ₹2,500 per month to the eldest woman between the age of 21 and 60 from a household whose total annual income is under ₹2.5 lakh. A beneficiary, or her husband or parents, must have been residents of Delhi for at least 10 years.

As per the guidelines, women with more than three children will not be eligible for the scheme. Besides women already receiving financial assistance or pension under any other government scheme, those who pay income tax, file GST returns, are government employees, or belong to families with members employed by the Centre, state governments, public sector undertakings or other government organisations will be ineligible, according to the cabinet note approved on Tuesday.

Additionally, families owning a four-wheeler, annual household electricity consumption exceeding 2,400 units and women with a criminal record will also be excluded.