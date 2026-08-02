NITI Aayog targets $600B growth for Kashi-Vindhya hub

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri chaired a high-level review meeting in Varanasi on Saturday, directing officials to intensify efforts toward achieving the 2030 development goals. NITI Aayog vice-chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri chairing a high-level meeting in Varanasi

At the outset, Purna Borah, vice-chairman of the Varanasi development authority, presented a vision document for the Kashi-Vindhya region, which is being developed as a major economic hub. The region, comprising seven districts, supports a population of 23 million and currently contributes $24 billion (or 7.7%) to the state’s GDP. The proposed plan aims to transform the area into a $600 billion economic zone under the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ initiative, with goals to generate up to 700,000 new jobs and attract significant investment in manufacturing, logistics, power, energy and agriculture.

Addressing public health, Lahiri directed officials to implement a monitoring system for anemia patients similar to the existing TB eradication programme.

The vice-chairman called for time-bound, holistic development across key sectors, including water conservation, primary industries, education and nutrition. Chief development officer Prakhar Kumar provided an overview of rural development initiatives, detailing progress across 76 development parameters.

The meeting was attended by divisional commissioner S Rajalingam, district magistrate Satyendra Kumar, municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal and chief development officer Prakhar Kumar.

During the review, Lahiri also stressed the need for better inter-departmental coordination to meet targets efficiently. “Ensuring the benefits of development schemes reach the last person in the queue is the government’s top priority,” he stated.