Rotting garbage cripples trade, sparks health fears in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Waste remains strewn across a road near Midda Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Even though sanitation workers withdrew their strike later on Saturday, the civic disruption it left in its wake continued to cripple commercial activity and deepen public health concerns across Ludhiana, where mounds of uncollected garbage remained strewn across markets and residential localities after nearly a week of disrupted waste collection.

One of the worst-affected locations is Kochar Market in Jawahar Nagar, where garbage left uncleared for four to five days has begun decomposing, engulfing the city’s bustling wholesale hub in a persistent stench and driving away customers. Overflowing waste has spilled onto adjoining roads, constricting traffic movement and forcing traders to conduct business amid unhygienic conditions.

The prolonged accumulation of refuse has begun taking a visible toll on commerce. Traders said customer footfall has dwindled steadily over the past few days, translating into mounting financial losses.

“We have been sitting amid rotting garbage for the last four to five days. The stench is unbearable and customers are turning back without even entering the market. Our business is suffering every single day,” said Rajat, a shopkeeper.

Inderpal Singh, general secretary of the Jawahar Nagar Camp Shopkeepers Association, claimed that customer footfall had fallen by nearly 20-25%.

“Many customers, particularly two-wheeler riders, are avoiding the market because of the foul smell, decomposing waste and blocked roads. Shopkeepers are battling both operational inconvenience and financial losses. If the garbage is not lifted immediately, the losses will only escalate,” he said.

Health experts warned that the civic crisis could quickly snowball into a public health emergency if the accumulated waste is not cleared without delay.

District epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang said, “Garbage left unattended for several days provides an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, flies and rodents, significantly increasing the risk of vector- and water-borne diseases such as malaria, diarrhoea and jaundice.” She added that decomposing organic waste emits harmful gases, while leachate from garbage can seep into the soil and contaminate nearby water sources, particularly during the monsoon.

Area councillor Kapil Kumar Sonu urged the state government to resolve the sanitation workers’ demands without further delay and ensure the immediate restoration of garbage collection before the situation deteriorates any further.

Calls made to civic body chief Ojasvi Alankar went unanswered.

Rights panel urged to intervene on issue

The mounting garbage crisis also assumed a political dimension on Saturday, with former councillor Parminder Mehta petitioning the Punjab Human Rights Commission (PHRC) to intervene, alleging that the deteriorating sanitary conditions had exposed residents to serious health risks.

In a complaint emailed to the commission, Mehta sought suo motu cognisance of the issue, contending that uncollected garbage across the city had pushed several localities to the brink of a public health crisis.

He alleged that recent rainfall had exacerbated the situation, accelerating the decomposition of waste and creating breeding grounds for disease.

“The foul smell and filth have made it difficult for people to remain inside their homes and shops or even move around comfortably in several localities,” Mehta said, warning that the continued accumulation of waste could trigger the spread of infectious diseases if urgent remedial measures were not taken.