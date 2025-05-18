Bengaluru roads drown again: Knee-deep water after brief rain leaves commuters frustrated

A short spell of rain on Saturday evening was enough to bring parts of Bengaluru to a standstill, once again exposing the city’s fragile civic infrastructure. Several stretches across the city, including key arterial roads, were left inundated after the downpour, causing major inconvenience to commuters already grappling with the city’s notorious traffic. Many roads in Bengaluru are inundated due to heavy rains.

Here are some visuals

Videos circulating on social media painted a grim picture — from vehicles wading through knee-deep water to drivers struggling to locate submerged speed-breakers. The visuals triggered widespread outrage online, with residents questioning the preparedness of civic agencies ahead of the monsoon.

One user on X posted, “Ten minutes of rain and Hennur Main Road is crippled for 12 hours. Our officials and elected representatives are utterly useless.”

In another post highlighting the Panathur stretch on the Outer Ring Road, a user commented, “Even a drizzle turns this area into an ocean. And yet, massive real estate projects are coming up around here. Welcome to Ocean Park, Panathur!”

Panathur's railway underbridge (RUB), a known flood-prone spot, once again bore the brunt of water-logging. Fortunately, the disruption coincided with the weekend, sparing many office-goers from the usual weekday traffic snarls.

Meanwhile, citizen groups and community handles reported being overwhelmed with distress messages and videos from across the city. “Our inbox is flooded — just like the roads,” the community account Bengaluru Post shared. “No helpline, no BBMP engineers on site. Residents of Tatanagar and Balaji Layout (Byatarayanapura Zone) are dealing with flooded homes without any official help.”

Another user vented their frustration, saying, “We’ve tried contacting everyone from Assistant Engineers to Executive Engineers — not a single call or text has been returned.”

With a hint of sarcasm, one long-time resident summed up the collective fatigue: “Hasn’t it been like this for decades? Why trouble the politicians or officials now? It’s the weekend — let them relax.”