70-year-old Karnataka man walks from Kalaburgi to Kedarnath in 60 days, video goes viral

A 70-year-old man from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) district has completed an awe-inspiring journey on foot to Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand, covering hundreds of kilometres in a span of nearly two months. The man covered an astounding 2,200 km on foot, trekking through plains, forests, and mountains over the course of nearly two months.

In a now-viral video, the elderly devotee, accompanied by a group of fellow pilgrims, shared that they began their spiritual padyatra from Kalaburagi on March 3. Undeterred by challenging weather and rugged terrain, the group successfully reached the sacred Kedarnath shrine on May 1.

In the video, the pilgrim says that such a journey is possible when one is blessed by God.

A video of the septuagenarian and his companions at Kedarnath has now gone viral, drawing admiration for their endurance and devotion. The group is seen expressing joy after reaching their destination, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites in India.

How did X users react?

Social media users were moved by the group’s unwavering devotion and determination. “Only pure bhakti can lead to that kind of achievement. Har Har Mahadev,” one user posted.

Another wrote, “All of them will go straight to heaven after death. Definitely.”

Many expressed deep respect, with one comment reading: “Bowing down to such unwavering devotion, these elderly devotees walked 60 days from Karnataka to Kedarnath for Baba Kedar’s Darshan. A journey of pure faith.”

More about Kedarnath

Kedarnath, nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand, is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in India. Home to the ancient Kedarnath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, it is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a key stop in the Char Dham Yatra.

Set at an altitude of over 11,700 feet, the temple is surrounded by snow-capped peaks and breathtaking landscapes, attracting thousands of devotees and trekkers each year.

