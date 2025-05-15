Bengaluru techie uses Zoom call to expose wife’s secret marriage, wins in court: Report

A Bengaluru-based software engineer turned into a sleuth to expose his wife’s secret second marriage, an effort that eventually helped him win a four-year-long divorce battle in a Mangaluru family court. After hearing arguments and examining the evidence, the court on April 23 granted them a divorce.(HT Archive)

According to a report by Times of India, the court not only granted him a divorce but also dismissed his wife's demand for permanent alimony and ordered her to pay ₹30,000 as litigation costs.

The man became suspicious after noticing unexplained financial transactions between his wife, and her former boyfriend. Though she claimed the relationship had ended before their marriage in December 2018, he alleged it continued in secret.

Determined to find the truth, the husband posed as an employer during a fake Zoom job interview with wife, where she inadvertently revealed that her “first marriage” had ended and she was now married to someone else.

This prompted him to dig deeper. Using RTI applications, he unearthed a series of documents, including marriage records, PAN details, travel logs, and a name-change affidavit, all of which confirmed her second marriage in March 2023, while still being legally married to him.

Both tech professionals, were married in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district and settled in KR Puram, Bengaluru. He filed for divorce in 2021 under Section 13(1)(i-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act, citing cruelty, mental harassment, and betrayal.

The wife, in her response, accused he husband of domestic violence, dowry harassment, and even coercing her into an abortion. She demanded ₹3 crore as permanent alimony and ₹60,000 as monthly maintenance.

After hearing arguments and examining the evidence, the court on April 23 granted them a divorce. It rejected the wife's alimony and maintenance claims but directed the husbandto return her gold ornaments.

The court also awarded him ₹30,000 as litigation costs, marking a rare case where the husband was granted financial relief in a divorce proceeding, the report added.