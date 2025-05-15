Minor girl from Hakki Pikki tribe found murdered on railway track near Bengaluru, locals allege rape: Report

A 15-year-old differently-abled girl from the nomadic Hakki Pikki community was found dead under suspicious circumstances near a railway track in Ramanagara district on Monday, triggering protests and demands for justice from the local community, The Hindu reported. The teenager, who was both speech and hearing impaired, was a Class 8 student.

The teenager, who was both speech and hearing impaired, was a Class 8 student at a residential school and had returned home for the holidays. Raised by a single mother, she was one of four differently-abled siblings in the family, the report added.

According to local residents, the girl had attended a birthday celebration in a neighbouring house along with other children. She went missing soon after the event. When she failed to return, her family and community members launched a search, eventually reporting her disappearance to the police.

Hours later, villagers stumbled upon a body near the railway tracks and alerted authorities. Bidadi police responded and registered a case of murder after shifting the body for autopsy. Forensic experts are currently examining samples to determine whether the victim was subjected to sexual assault.

The incident has led to mounting anger among villagers, who staged a protest accusing unidentified assailants of raping and killing the girl. They decried the lack of safety in the area, highlighting poor lighting, inadequate infrastructure, and frequent activity by drug users and anti-social elements.

Demanding swift justice, the protesters called for improved public amenities, installation of street lights, and enhanced patrolling in the locality to prevent further incidents.

In response to the growing unrest, a special police team has been constituted to investigate the case. Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara, Srinivasa Gowda, who visited the site, stated that while there were no visible signs of sexual assault during the initial examination, the final conclusions would be based on the post-mortem report.

Several suspects have been detained for questioning, officials confirmed.

Political leaders offer condolences

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna visited the bereaved family to offer condolences and support. Shivakumar, who was accompanied by district officials, announced a compensation package of ₹4.12 lakh from the district administration and an additional ₹50,000 from the local panchayat.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy CM assured a thorough probe. “This is an unfortunate and painful incident. Although the family has not named any suspects, the police will pursue all leads and ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” he said according to The Hindu.

The investigation is ongoing.

