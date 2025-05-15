Bengaluru techie arrested for allegedly raising slogans in favour of Pakistan

A 25-year-old software engineer, Shubhanshu Shukla, was arrested by Whitefield Police in Bengaluru for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans during a late-night celebration of Operation Sindoor’s success. Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands. (iStockphoto)

According to news agency ANI, the incident took place around 12:30 am on May 9 at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Prashanth Layout, Whitefield. Shukla, originally from Chhattisgarh, was living at the PG with a friend.

According to police sources, a group of young residents had gathered to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor—a recent military strike aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Amid the celebrations, Shukla allegedly stepped onto a balcony and raised slogans in support of Pakistan, the report added.

Disturbed by the act, other PG residents immediately called the police control room. A patrol team from Whitefield Police Station arrived at the spot and detained Shukla.

He has since been booked under appropriate legal provisions, and an investigation is underway. Police said the act caused alarm among the residents and would be treated with due seriousness.

In another incident, a Bengaluru man was arrested for posting a provocative video on social media that called for a bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, said an official on Tuesday.

The accused, Nawaz was arrested by the Bandepalya police after they had registered an FIR against him. He has been remanded in judicial custody and sent to the Bangalore Central Jail.

Speaking on this matter, Joint Commissioner-East Ramesh Banoth said that sedition charges have been invoked against the accused.

The official further said that the accused was previously found to be involved in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Tumakuru.

In the viral video, Nawaz had said, "Why hasn't Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence been bombed yet? He had created this war-like situation when people were living peacefully. He had said that Prime Minister Modi should bomb his residence first."

