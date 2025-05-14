Bengaluru man arrested for provocative video against PM Modi; sedition charges invoked

A Bengaluru-based man, identified as Nawaz, has been arrested for posting a provocative video on social media that called for a bomb attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, said an official on Tuesday. A Bengaluru man took to social media and posted a provocative video against PM Modi.

Nawaz was arrested by the Bandepalya police after they had registered an FIR against him. He has been remanded in judicial custody and sent to the Bangalore Central Jail.

Speaking on this matter, Joint Commissioner-East Ramesh Banoth said that sedition charges have been invoked against the accused.

The official further said that the accused was previously found to be involved in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Tumakuru.

"Two days ago, a social media post criticising PM Modi and negative comments against him were posted from the account named Nawaz on Instagram. In this case, we secured a man and checked his background. We found him to be involved in a previous NDPS Act case. We have invoked sedition charges against him," Banoth told ANI.

The accused in the viral video had said, "Why hasn't Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence been bombed yet? He had created this war-like situation when people were living peacefully. He had said that Prime Minister Modi should bomb his residence first."

Nawaz originally hails from Bandepalya, Electronic City, Bengaluru. He works as a mechanical engineer and has previously been booked under NDPS in Tumkur.