Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru man arrested for provocative video against PM Modi; sedition charges invoked

ANI | ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2025 04:23 PM IST

A Bengaluru-based man, identified as Nawaz, has been arrested for posting a provocative video on social media that called for a bomb attack at PM Modi.

A Bengaluru-based man, identified as Nawaz, has been arrested for posting a provocative video on social media that called for a bomb attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, said an official on Tuesday.

A Bengaluru man took to social media and posted a provocative video against PM Modi.
A Bengaluru man took to social media and posted a provocative video against PM Modi.

Nawaz was arrested by the Bandepalya police after they had registered an FIR against him. He has been remanded in judicial custody and sent to the Bangalore Central Jail.

Also Read - ‘15 spirits inside you’: Bengaluru woman falls for astrologer’s claim, loses 5 Lakh

Speaking on this matter, Joint Commissioner-East Ramesh Banoth said that sedition charges have been invoked against the accused.

The official further said that the accused was previously found to be involved in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Tumakuru.

"Two days ago, a social media post criticising PM Modi and negative comments against him were posted from the account named Nawaz on Instagram. In this case, we secured a man and checked his background. We found him to be involved in a previous NDPS Act case. We have invoked sedition charges against him," Banoth told ANI.

The accused in the viral video had said, "Why hasn't Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence been bombed yet? He had created this war-like situation when people were living peacefully. He had said that Prime Minister Modi should bomb his residence first."

Also Read - Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate KASSIA’s platinum jubilee celebrations on May 17

Nawaz originally hails from Bandepalya, Electronic City, Bengaluru. He works as a mechanical engineer and has previously been booked under NDPS in Tumkur.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru man arrested for provocative video against PM Modi; sedition charges invoked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On