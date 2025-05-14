‘15 spirits inside you’: Bengaluru woman falls for astrologer’s claim, loses 5 Lakh

A 33-year-old woman from Bengaluru's Vibhuthipura has filed a police complaint against a self-styled astrologer who allegedly cheated her of more than ₹5 lakh after claiming he could exorcise evil spirits causing her health issues, reported The Times of India. A fake astrologer allegedly duped a woman of ₹ 5 lakh by claiming that she has 15 spirits inside her. (Freepik)

According to the report, the woman, who comes from a police officer’s family, was introduced to the astrologer in December 2023 by a friend while she was battling frequent health problems, including indigestion and swelling in her hands and feet. She was living at the Adugodi police quarters at the time.

The astrologer reportedly told her that she was haunted by 15 evil spirits and promised to remove them through spiritual rituals. On December 14, 2023, she shared her horoscope and photograph with him and began making digital payments. Initial transfers of ₹150 and ₹151 soon escalated, amounting to nearly ₹4.2 lakh online, in addition to ₹1 lakh in cash.

So-called healing session conducted in Koramangala

On September 29, 2024, the astrologer conducted a so-called healing session at a hotel in Koramangala. His methods included cutting lemons, burning incense, blowing on them, striking the woman with peacock feathers, grabbing her hair, and repeatedly chanting, “Soul, go away.”

That same day, the astrologer allegedly collected ₹65,000 each from two of the woman’s friends who were also seeking similar ‘treatments.’

Despite the elaborate rituals, the woman’s health showed no improvement. When she asked for a refund, the astrologer allegedly cut off contact. After repeated failed attempts to reach him, she filed a police complaint.

A case has been registered under Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating.