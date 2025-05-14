Bengaluru rains flood BMTC bus near Manyata Tech Park, passengers soaked amid heavy downpour. Video

A heavy downpour on Tuesday evening wreaked havoc across Bengaluru, bringing traffic to a crawl and submerging several parts of the city under water. One of the most striking visuals from the evening emerged from Nagawara, near Manyata Tech Park, where a BMTC bus with passengers onboard was inundated with rainwater. BMTC bus got flooded near Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park.

Take a look at the video

A viral video, shared by the handle @KarnatakaPortfo1 on X (formerly Twitter), showed water seeping into the moving city bus, leaving passengers drenched and visibly alarmed. The incident occurred after the bus attempted to navigate through a waterlogged stretch outside the tech park, which saw severe flooding during the storm.

Note - This video cannot be independently verified by HT.com

"Due to severe waterlogging near Manyata Tech Park, rainwater entered a moving @BMTC_BENGALURU bus, leaving passengers soaked and frightened," the post read.

The visuals triggered a wave of public outrage online, with many questioning the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and other civic authorities for the chronic infrastructure failures in India’s tech capital.

One user wrote, “The road outside #ManyataTechPark is a disaster. The service road is higher than the main carriageway. How will the water drain? @embassygroup_ must fix this.”

Another frustrated citizen posted, “This is horrible! I pay so much in taxes—from road tax to garbage cess—and for what? Maybe we need to get out on the streets to make this moronic government work!”

A third user suggested, “Rain is becoming highly localised. We need to treat it like a red alert. Everyone should just work from home during and two hours after rainfall. Traffic needs to pause.”

The downpour caused gridlock in several areas, particularly in East Bengaluru. Commuters returning home during peak hours faced long delays and waterlogged roads, especially in Whitefield, where flooded stretches made riding and driving nearly impossible.

Weather experts noted that Tuesday’s rain was among the heaviest the city has seen in recent weeks. According to private weather tracker Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy), East Banaswadi topped the charts with 37.5 mm of rainfall, followed by HAL Airport (35 mm), Cottonpete (25.5 mm), and Marathahalli (24.5 mm).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has since issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and nearby districts, forecasting continued light to moderate rainfall along with gusty winds in the coming days.