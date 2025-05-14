Sonu Nigam moves Karnataka High Court to quash FIR over remarks on Kannadigas in Bengaluru concert

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam has petitioned the Karnataka High Court to dismiss criminal cases filed against him for allegedly making offensive comments about the Kannadiga community during a recent live event in Bengaluru. The court heard initial arguments and has scheduled the next hearing for May 15. Singer Sonu Nigam

The controversy erupted following Nigam’s appearance at a music concert held on April 22 in Bengaluru. A video clip of his remarks from the stage began circulating on social media, sparking outrage from several Kannada groups who accused him of insulting the local community.

In response to public outcry, a complaint was filed by Dharmaraj A., the Bengaluru Urban District President of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a prominent pro-Kannada organisation. The complaint, lodged at the Avalahalli Police Station, led to an FIR being registered against Nigam on May 3.

The singer faces charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including, Section 351(2) – Criminal intimidation, Section 352(1) – Intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and Section 353 – Incitement to public mischief.

The FIR alleges that Nigam's comments emotionally provoked Kannadigas and could have led to tension between linguistic groups in Karnataka.

Police initially issued a notice asking Nigam to clarify his remarks within seven days. After failing to receive a response, authorities issued a second notice summoning him for questioning. Further, the Bengaluru District Police have now directed him to appear before the investigating officer within the coming week as part of the ongoing probe.

In a bid to preempt legal consequences, Sonu Nigam moved the High Court, seeking the FIR to be quashed, arguing that his remarks were misunderstood and taken out of context. His plea asserts that the criminal charges are unwarranted and infringe upon his freedom of expression.

Amid the controversy, Nigam issued a public apology on May 5, expressing remorse over the backlash. In a heartfelt social media post, he wrote, “Sorry Karnataka. My love for you is bigger than my ego. Love you always.” He clarified that his intention was never to hurt sentiments and that he deeply values his fanbase in the state.

(With ANI inputs)