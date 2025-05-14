Bengaluru rains bring city to standstill, Manyata Tech Park turns into water park again

Bengaluru was brought to its knees on Tuesday evening after intense rainfall led to widespread waterlogging and massive traffic disruptions across the city. The downpour, one of the heaviest in recent memory, laid bare the fragile state of the city's infrastructure yet again, especially during extreme weather events. Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park got flooded once again due to heavy rains.

Several arterial roads, particularly in east Bengaluru, were submerged, causing long traffic snarls as commuters struggled to reach home. The chaos began during peak office hours, with vehicles stuck in knee-deep water in areas like Whitefield, Marathahalli, Banaswadi and Hebbal. Motorists were forced to wade through inundated streets, while rain continued to pour relentlessly.

In response, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deployed teams to drain the water from affected roads. Bengaluru Traffic Police also stepped in to manage the gridlock and direct traffic flow in the worst-hit areas.

Manyata Tech Park gets flooded once again

One of the most severely affected zones was Manyata Tech Park, which once again turned into a flood zone. Videos shared by tech workers on social media showed roads within the park submerged under several inches of water. The recurring issue triggered sharp reactions online.

“Another year, same story! Heavy rains = waterlogging at Manyata Tech Park. Roads flooded, commutes ruined, productivity hampered. How long will this go on?” posted one user on X, tagging BBMP and Embassy REIT. Another user sarcastically remarked, “Manyata Tech Park on sunny days and water park on rainy days. Thanks to our brilliant urban planners and the unchecked real estate lobby.”

Private weather blogger Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) reported that East Banaswadi saw the highest rainfall at 37.5 mm, followed by HAL Airport (35 mm), Cottonpete (25.5 mm), and Marathahalli (24.5 mm). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed these reports and has issued a yellow alert for the coming days. The forecast warns of light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–50 kmph.

Due to the rain, Bengaluru’s maximum temperature dropped to 32°C, which is 1.3°C below the seasonal average, providing temporary relief from the summer heat — but at the cost of major inconvenience.

As the city braces for more rain in the coming days, residents are once again left questioning the state of urban planning, drainage infrastructure, and political will to address these recurring monsoon woes.